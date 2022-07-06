Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Aviat Networks, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVNW   US05366Y2019

AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.

(AVNW)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-06 pm EDT
26.42 USD   +5.72%
04:06pAviat Commits to Canada with 5G R&D Center of Excellence
PR
07/05AVIAT : Completes Redline Transaction - Form 8-K
PU
07/05AVIAT NETWORKS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aviat : Latest News Aviat Commits to Canada with 5G R&D Center of Excellence July 6, 2022 Aviat Completes Redline Transaction July 5, 2022 Ceragon Networks Shareholder Aviat Networks Calls for Extraordinary General Meeting of Ceragon Shareholders and Nominates Five Highly Qualified, Independent Candidates for Election to the Ceragon Board of Directors June 27, 2022 View all news

07/06/2022 | 04:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Here you will find a summary of Aviat Networks's latest financial information.

Latest Earnings Release and 10-Q

Show all

Share Related Items

Market Capitalization (Mil) $279.06
Shares Outstanding (Mil) 11.17
Shares Outstanding, Average (FY) (Mil) 11.69
Float (Mil) 10.25

Data provided by Kaleidoscope.

In millions of USD (except for per share items)

Disclaimer

Aviat Networks Inc. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 20:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.
04:06pAviat Commits to Canada with 5G R&D Center of Excellence
PR
07/05AVIAT : Completes Redline Transaction - Form 8-K
PU
07/05AVIAT NETWORKS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclo..
AQ
07/05Aviat Networks Acquires Redline Communications Group; Affirms Annual Outlook
MT
07/05Aviat Networks Closes C$15.5-Million Acquisition of Redline Communications
MT
06/28Ceragon Networks to Review Buyout Interest From Aviat Networks
MT
06/28SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Tumble Tuesday as Chipmakers Cave to Selling Pressure
MT
06/28SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Continue to Weaken This Afternoon
MT
06/28Top Midday Gainers
MT
06/28Northland Capital Adjusts Aviat Networks' Price Target to $65 from $55, Keeps Outperfor..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 300 M - -
Net income 2022 23,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 279 M 279 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,93x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 674
Free-Float 91,7%
Chart AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Aviat Networks, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 24,99 $
Average target price 58,50 $
Spread / Average Target 134%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter A. Smith President & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Gray Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John Mutch Chairman
Christy Cornet Vice President-Global Operations & Supply Chain
James C. Stoffel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.-22.10%279
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-20.00%3 980
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.-6.79%1 917
WILLFAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-36.71%1 633
EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.-42.99%1 178
ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-20.00%742