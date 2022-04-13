Aviat : Latest News Aviat Networks Announces Intent to Acquire Redline Communications April 13, 2022 Aviat Announces New Health Assurance Software (HAS) April 12, 2022 Quickline Communications Selects Aviat for Rural Broadband March 28, 2022 View all news

Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Aviat Networks, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVNW   US05366Y2019

AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.

(AVNW)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/13 04:00:01 pm EDT
30.71 USD   +2.67%
05:22pAviat Networks Enters Deal to Buy Redline Communications Group for $12.9 Million -- Shares Higher After-Hours
MT
05:15pAVIAT : Announces Intent to Acquire Redline Communications - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

04/13/2022 | 05:15pm EDT
Here you will find a summary of Aviat Networks's latest financial information.

Latest Earnings Release and 10-Q

Show all

Share Related Items

Market Capitalization (Mil) $335.03
Shares Outstanding (Mil) 11.20
Shares Outstanding, Average (FY) (Mil) 11.69
Float (Mil) 10.28

Data provided by Kaleidoscope.

In millions of USD (except for per share items)

Disclaimer

Aviat Networks Inc. published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 21:14:38 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 297 M - -
Net income 2022 21,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 335 M 335 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,13x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 674
Free-Float 91,6%
Chart AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Aviat Networks, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 29,91 $
Average target price 55,25 $
Spread / Average Target 84,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter A. Smith President & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Gray Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John Mutch Chairman
Christy Cornet Vice President-Global Operations & Supply Chain
James C. Stoffel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.-6.76%335
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-14.62%4 117
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.-18.88%1 809
WILLFAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-48.21%1 475
ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-6.27%896
SERCOMM CORPORATION2.38%679