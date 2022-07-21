Aviat : Latest News Aviat Networks Clears the Air Regarding Ceragon Networks Shareholder Communication July 21, 2022 Aviat Networks Urges Ceragon Networks Shareholders to Push for Board Change July 18, 2022 Aviat Networks Issues Open Letter to Ceragon Networks Shareholders July 12, 2022 View all news

Log in
    AVNW   US05366Y2019

AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.

(AVNW)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-20 pm EDT
28.11 USD   +3.73%
Aviat Networks Clears the Air Regarding Ceragon Networks Shareholder Communication July 21, 2022 Aviat Networks Urges Ceragon Networks Shareholders to Push for Board Change July 18, 2022 Aviat Networks Issues Open Letter to Ceragon Networks Shareholders July 12, 2022

07/21/2022 | 08:44am EDT
Here you will find a summary of Aviat Networks's latest financial information.

Latest Earnings Release and 10-Q

Market Capitalization (Mil) $313.90
Shares Outstanding (Mil) 11.17
Shares Outstanding, Average (FY) (Mil) 11.69
Float (Mil) 10.25

In millions of USD (except for per share items)

Aviat Networks Inc. published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 300 M - -
Net income 2022 23,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 314 M 314 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,05x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 674
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.
Aviat Networks, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 28,11 $
Average target price 58,50 $
Spread / Average Target 108%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter A. Smith President & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Gray Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John Mutch Chairman
Christy Cornet Vice President-Global Operations & Supply Chain
James C. Stoffel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.-15.52%314
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-2.50%4 725
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.-2.33%1 988
WILLFAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-26.52%1 873
EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.-32.48%1 413
ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-7.06%873