  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Aviat Networks, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVNW   US05366Y2019

AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.

(AVNW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aviat : Latest News Aviat Networks Issues Open Letter to Ceragon Networks Shareholders July 12, 2022 Aviat Networks Calls Out Ceragon Networks' Failure to Respond to Acquisition Proposal and Request for Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders July 6, 2022 Aviat Commits to Canada with 5G R&D Center of Excellence July 6, 2022 View all news

Here you will find a summary of Aviat Networks's latest financial information.

Latest Earnings Release and 10-Q

Share Related Items

Market Capitalization (Mil) $284.20
Shares Outstanding (Mil) 11.17
Shares Outstanding, Average (FY) (Mil) 11.69
Float (Mil) 10.25

Data provided by Kaleidoscope.

In millions of USD (except for per share items)

Disclaimer

Aviat Networks Inc. published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 20:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 300 M - -
Net income 2022 23,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 284 M 284 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,95x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 674
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Aviat Networks, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 25,45 $
Average target price 58,50 $
Spread / Average Target 130%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter A. Smith President & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Gray Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John Mutch Chairman
Christy Cornet Vice President-Global Operations & Supply Chain
James C. Stoffel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.-20.67%284
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-18.65%4 147
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.-9.63%1 903
WILLFAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-37.29%1 633
EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.-40.32%1 218
ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-9.80%856