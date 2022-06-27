Log in
    AVNW   US05366Y2019

AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.

(AVNW)
  Report
Aviat : Latest News Aviat Networks Proposes to Acquire Ceragon Networks for $2.80 Per Share in Cash June 27, 2022 Aviat Networks to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences May 16, 2022 Aviat Networks to Participate in the 7th Annual Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference May 6, 2022 View all news

06/27/2022 | 05:15pm EDT
Here you will find a summary of Aviat Networks's latest financial information.

Latest Earnings Release and 10-Q

Share Related Items

Market Capitalization (Mil) $289.45
Shares Outstanding (Mil) 11.17
Shares Outstanding, Average (FY) (Mil) 11.69
Float (Mil) 10.25

Data provided by Kaleidoscope.

In millions of USD (except for per share items)

Disclaimer

Aviat Networks Inc. published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 21:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 300 M - -
Net income 2022 23,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 289 M 289 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,97x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 674
Free-Float 91,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 25,92 $
Average target price 56,00 $
Spread / Average Target 116%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter A. Smith President & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Gray Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John Mutch Chairman
Christy Cornet Vice President-Global Operations & Supply Chain
James C. Stoffel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.-19.20%289
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-5.58%4 552
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.-4.96%1 970
WILLFAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-37.18%1 640
EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.-38.98%1 253
ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-2.35%905