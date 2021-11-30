Aviat : Latest News Aviat Networks to Participate in the Raymond James Technology Conference November 30, 2021 Aviat Announces Stock Repurchase Program November 22, 2021 Aviat Extends Multi-Band Link Distance to 20km for 5G and Rural Broadband November 18, 2021 View all news
Here you will find a summary of Aviat Networks's latest financial information.
Latest Earnings Release and 10-Q
Show all
Share Related Items
Market Capitalization (Mil)
$339.25
Shares Outstanding (Mil)
11.18
Shares Outstanding, Average (FY) (Mil)
11.69
Float (Mil)
10.27
Data provided by
Kaleidoscope.
In millions of USD (except for per share items)
Disclaimer
Aviat Networks Inc. published this content on 30 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2021 21:10:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.
04:03p Aviat Networks to Participate in the Raymond James Technology Conference
PR
11/22 Aviat Networks Board Approves $10 Million Stock Buyback Plan
MT
11/22 AVIAT : Announces Stock Repurchase Program - Form 8-K
PU
11/22 AVIAT NETWORKS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/22 Aviat Networks, Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for $10 million worth of its shares.
CI
11/22 Tranche Update on Aviat Networks, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 14, 2018.
CI
11/22 AVIAT : Latest News Aviat Announces Stock Repurchase Program November 22, 2021 Aviat Exten..
PU
11/22 Aviat Announces Stock Repurchase Program
PR
11/22 Aviat Networks, Inc. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
11/22 Aviat Networks, Inc.'s Equity Buyback announced on May 14, 2018, has closed with 388,01..
CI
Analyst Recommendations on AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.
Sales 2022
292 M
-
-
Net income 2022
22,0 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
16,5x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
339 M
339 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2022
1,16x
Capi. / Sales 2023
1,12x
Nbr of Employees
674
Free-Float
91,7%
Chart AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
30,34 $
Average target price
53,88 $
Spread / Average Target
77,6%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.