Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Aviat Networks, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVNW   US05366Y2019

AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.

(AVNW)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/06 04:00:00 pm EDT
30.01 USD   -0.50%
04:02pAviat Networks to Participate in the 7th Annual Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference
PR
05/04TRANSCRIPT : Aviat Networks, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, May 04, 2022
CI
05/04Aviat Networks Fiscal Q3 Non-GAAP EPS, Revenue Climb -- Shares Gain 9% After-Hours
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aviat Networks to Participate in the 7th Annual Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference

05/06/2022 | 04:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AUSTIN, Texas, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the leading expert in wireless transport solutions, today announced that Pete Smith, President and CEO, and David Gray, CFO, will be participating in the 7th Annual Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference on May 10, 2022.

Aviat management is scheduled to participate in virtual 1-on-1 meetings throughout the day. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with management should contact their Oppenheimer representative.

About Aviat Networks, Inc. 
Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in wireless transport solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high-performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat Networks is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact 
Andrew Fredrickson
Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
(408) 501-6214
andrew.fredrickson@aviatnet.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aviat-networks-to-participate-in-the-7th-annual-oppenheimer-emerging-growth-conference-301542032.html

SOURCE Aviat Networks, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.
04:02pAviat Networks to Participate in the 7th Annual Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference
PR
05/04TRANSCRIPT : Aviat Networks, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, May 04, 2022
CI
05/04Aviat Networks Fiscal Q3 Non-GAAP EPS, Revenue Climb -- Shares Gain 9% After-Hours
MT
05/04Earnings Flash (AVNW) AVIAT NETWORKS Posts Q3 Revenue $74.5M, vs. Street Est of $71.3M
MT
05/04AVIAT NETWORKS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
05/04Aviat Networks, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months End..
CI
05/04Aviat Networks Announces Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter and Nine Month Financial Results
PR
04/20Redline Communications Announces Norman S. Wong as Interim Chief Financial Officer; Com..
MT
04/20REDLINE COMMUNICATIONS BRIEF : Comes Day After Aviat Networks Announced Intent to Acquire ..
MT
04/18AVIAT : Latest News Aviat Networks Sets Date for Its Third Quarter Financial Results Annou..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.
More recommendations