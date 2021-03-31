Aviat : Newest Software Doubles Radio Link Capacity without Additional Hardware, Lowering TCO

AUSTIN, Texas, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the leading expert in wireless transport solutions, today announced the availability of A2C+ (Adaptive Dual Carrier Plus), ground-breaking new software available on the Aviat WTM 4000 radio platform. A2C+ doubles the capacity of a microwave link without the need for additional equipment and delivers the highest system gain available today, reducing both CAPEX and OPEX costs associated with network modernization.

Benefits that Deliver Lower TCO

Higher system performance with no additional equipment expense. A2C+ combines two or four separate channels onto a single antenna.



A2C+ combines two or four separate channels onto a single antenna. Highest system gain reducing tower labor and leasing costs. With A2C+, the WTM 4000 delivers up to 12 dB more system gain than competitive radios, enabling the use of smaller antennas.



With A2C+, the WTM 4000 delivers up to 12 dB more system gain than competitive radios, enabling the use of smaller antennas. Higher resiliency and link uptime. A2C+ is adaptive so when the link is affected by fading, the radio can revert to single channel operation, gaining up to 7.5dB more transmitter power.



A2C+ is adaptive so when the link is affected by fading, the radio can revert to single channel operation, gaining up to 7.5dB more transmitter power. Simplified sparing and lower power consumption. With A2C+, the same radio can be used to support 1+0, 2+0 and 4+0 configurations and, because A2C+ enables the same capacity with half the number of transceivers power consumption is significantly reduced.



With A2C+, the same radio can be used to support 1+0, 2+0 and 4+0 configurations and, because A2C+ enables the same capacity with half the number of transceivers power consumption is significantly reduced. Multi-Band 3+0 in a single box, streamlining deployment and lowering equipment costs dramatically. When used on Aviat's WTM 4800 single-box Multi-Band radio, A2C+ doubles the available microwave capacity, supporting a 3+0 link in just one box, while competitive offerings require three or even four separate boxes and increase complexity and costs.

"Network modernization is challenging. Investing in systems that evolve without the need for forklift upgrades is a tremendous benefit to our customers," said Peter Smith, CEO of Aviat Networks. "That's why we continue to drive our software development such as A2C+ to enhance system performance, increase reliability, and lower the cost of ownership for our customers."

A2C+ is available and shipping now.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in wireless transport solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat Networks is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Gary Croke, Aviat Networks, Inc., gary.croke@aviatnet.com

Investor Relations Contact: Keith Fanneron, Aviat Networks, Inc., keith.fanneron@aviatnet.com

SOURCE Aviat Networks, Inc.