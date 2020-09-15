AVIC Joy HK : INSIDE INFORMATION - DISPOSAL OF SHARES BY SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER AND CHANGE IN SHAREHOLDINGS OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER

Before the Change in Shareholdings, Billirich beneficially owns 1,031,595,000 shares (representing approximately 17.36% of the total issued capital) of the Company; AVIC HK Group (in addition to the interest held through its controlled incorporation) beneficially owns 504,023,891 shares (representing approximately 8.48% of the total issued capital) of the Company; and AVIC Joy Air beneficially owns 60,810,000 shares (representing approximately 1.02% of the total issued capital) of the Company.
Assuming there is no change in the issued capital of the Company from the date of this announcement to the date of completion of the Change in Shareholdings, immediately following the completion of Change in Shareholdings, Billirich, AVIC HK Group and AVIC Joy Air will no longer hold any shareholding in and cease to be shareholders of the Company. The Purchaser will hold in aggregate 1,596,428,891 shares (representing approximately 26.86% of the total issued capital) of the Company and become a substantial shareholder of the Company.
The Board considers that the Change in Shareholdings will not have any material impact on the financial position and operation of the Group.
Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.
AVIC Joy Holdings (HK) Limited
Hong Kong, 15 September 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the board of Directors comprises Mr. WU Xiaodong (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. ZHANG Zhibiao, Ms. WANG Ying and Ms. MU Yan as executive Directors; and Mr. JIANG Ping, Ms. WU Rui and Mr. GUO Wei as independent non-executive Directors.