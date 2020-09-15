AVIC Joy HK : INSIDE INFORMATION - DISPOSAL OF SHARES BY SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER AND CHANGE IN SHAREHOLDINGS OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

AVIC Joy Holdings (HK) Limited

幸福控股（香港）有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 260)

INSIDE INFORMATION

DISPOSAL OF SHARES BY SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER AND CHANGE IN SHAREHOLDINGS OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER

This announcement is made by AVIC Joy Holdings (HK) Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) of Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of the Company announces that AVIC International (HK) Group Limited ("AVIC HK Group"), AVIC Joy Air (HK) Group Limited ("AVIC Joy Air"), AVIC International Holding (HK) Limited ("AVIC Int'l (HK)"), Billirich Investment Limited ("Billirich") and AVIC Joy Air Holdings Limited (幸福航空控股有限公司) entered into a share purchase and loan transfer agreement (the "Share Purchase and Loan Transfer Agreement") with Sincere View International Limited 信景國際有限公司 (the "Purchaser") on 15 September 2020 in relation to, among other things, the transfers of the shares of the Company (the "Change in Shareholdings").

Pursuant to the Share Purchase and Loan Transfer Agreement, among other things: