MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  AVIC Joy Holdings (HK) Limited    260   HK0260032278

AVIC JOY HOLDINGS (HK) LIMITED

(260)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AVIC Joy HK : INSIDE INFORMATION - DISPOSAL OF SHARES BY SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER AND CHANGE IN SHAREHOLDINGS OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER

09/15/2020 | 10:40am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

AVIC Joy Holdings (HK) Limited

幸福控股（香港）有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 260)

INSIDE INFORMATION

DISPOSAL OF SHARES BY SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER AND CHANGE IN SHAREHOLDINGS OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER

This announcement is made by AVIC Joy Holdings (HK) Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) of Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of the Company announces that AVIC International (HK) Group Limited ("AVIC HK Group"), AVIC Joy Air (HK) Group Limited ("AVIC Joy Air"), AVIC International Holding (HK) Limited ("AVIC Int'l (HK)"), Billirich Investment Limited ("Billirich") and AVIC Joy Air Holdings Limited (幸福航空控股有限公司) entered into a share purchase and loan transfer agreement (the "Share Purchase and Loan Transfer Agreement") with Sincere View International Limited 信景國際有限公司 (the "Purchaser") on 15 September 2020 in relation to, among other things, the transfers of the shares of the Company (the "Change in Shareholdings").

Pursuant to the Share Purchase and Loan Transfer Agreement, among other things:

  1. AVIC Int'l (HK) and Billirich agreed to sell and the Purchaser agreed to acquire 1,031,595,000 shares (representing approximately 17.36% of the total issued capital) of the Company;
  2. AVIC HK Group agreed to sell and the Purchaser agreed to acquire 504,023,891 shares (representing approximately 8.48% of the total issued capital) of the Company; and
  3. AVIC Joy Air agreed to sell and the Purchaser agreed to acquire 60,810,000 shares (representing approximately 1.02% of the total issued capital) of the Company.
    • 1 -

Before the Change in Shareholdings, Billirich beneficially owns 1,031,595,000 shares (representing approximately 17.36% of the total issued capital) of the Company; AVIC HK Group (in addition to the interest held through its controlled incorporation) beneficially owns 504,023,891 shares (representing approximately 8.48% of the total issued capital) of the Company; and AVIC Joy Air beneficially owns 60,810,000 shares (representing approximately 1.02% of the total issued capital) of the Company.

Assuming there is no change in the issued capital of the Company from the date of this announcement to the date of completion of the Change in Shareholdings, immediately following the completion of Change in Shareholdings, Billirich, AVIC HK Group and AVIC Joy Air will no longer hold any shareholding in and cease to be shareholders of the Company. The Purchaser will hold in aggregate 1,596,428,891 shares (representing approximately 26.86% of the total issued capital) of the Company and become a substantial shareholder of the Company.

The Board considers that the Change in Shareholdings will not have any material impact on the financial position and operation of the Group.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

AVIC Joy Holdings (HK) Limited

Wu Xiaodong

Chairman, Executive Director and

Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 15 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the board of Directors comprises Mr. WU Xiaodong (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. ZHANG Zhibiao, Ms. WANG Ying and Ms. MU Yan as executive Directors; and Mr. JIANG Ping, Ms. WU Rui and Mr. GUO Wei as independent non-executive Directors.

- 2 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Avic Joy Holdings HK Ltd. published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2020 14:39:00 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 15,5 M 2,01 M 2,01 M
Net income 2019 -441 M -56,9 M -56,9 M
Net Debt 2019 1 436 M 185 M 185 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,45x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 202 M 26,1 M 26,1 M
EV / Sales 2018 256x
EV / Sales 2019 105x
Nbr of Employees 32
Free-Float 67,7%
Chart AVIC JOY HOLDINGS (HK) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AVIC Joy Holdings (HK) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIC JOY HOLDINGS (HK) LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Xiao Dong Wu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dao Jun Fang Chief Financial Officer
Zhi Biao Zhang Executive Director
Ying Wang Executive Director
Yan Mu Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVIC JOY HOLDINGS (HK) LIMITED-3.03%25
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%28 106
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-31.63%17 769
ORIX CORPORATION-21.81%16 701
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-25.13%15 738
ACOM CO., LTD.-12.68%6 435
