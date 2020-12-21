Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  AVIC Joy Holdings (HK) Limited    260   HK0260032278

AVIC JOY HOLDINGS (HK) LIMITED

(260)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive: U.S. to publish list of Chinese and Russian firms with military ties

12/21/2020 | 02:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Wilbur Ross, speaks during an interview in New York

(Reuters) - The Trump administration on Monday plans to publish a list of Chinese and Russian companies with alleged military ties that restrict them from buying a wide range of U.S. goods and technology, said senior U.S. Commerce Department officials.

Reuters first reported last month that the U.S. Department of Commerce drafted a list of companies that it linked to the Chinese or Russian military, news that brought a rebuke from Beijing.

The final list does not include Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), or the Hong Kong subsidiaries of Colorado's Arrow Electronics and Texas-based TTI Inc, a Berkshire Hathaway electronics distributor, the officials said. Those companies were on the draft list seen by Reuters.

The final list names 103 entities, 14 fewer than on the draft list seen by Reuters in November. Fifty-eight are designated under China, down from 89, and 45 entities are tied to Russia, up from 28, one of the officials said.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Monday the action establishes a new process "to assist exporters in screening their customers for military end users."

The final list is expected to be published on the Commerce Department website on Monday and for public inspection in the Federal Register on Tuesday, the officials said.

Publishing the list in the waning days of the Trump administration follows the addition of dozens of Chinese companies to another U.S. trade blacklist, including the country's top chipmaker, SMIC, and Chinese drone manufacturer SZ DJI Technology Co Ltd, on Friday.

Tensions between Washington and Beijing have escalated over the past year, as Trump blamed China for the coronavirus pandemic, a national security law was imposed in Hong Kong and a dispute involving the South China Sea has intensified.

The U.S. government also has grown increasingly concerned about China's "military-civil fusion," a policy that aims to build up its military might and technological development in tandem.

Last spring, the Commerce Department expanded the definition of "military end users," as the department defines the companies with military ties.

The category includes not only armed service and national police, but any person or entity that supports or contributes to the maintenance or production of military items - even if their business is primarily non-military.

The "military end user" designation requires U.S. companies to obtain licenses to sell to the firms, which are more likely to be denied than granted.

One of the officials stressed the list is not definitive and that U.S. companies must continue to do their own due diligence to help decide whether their buyers are considered military end users.

Publication of the list is likely to inflame Beijing. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian in November called news of the draft list "unprovoked suppression of Chinese companies by the United States."

While COMAC was removed, seven Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) related entities remain on the list.

General Electric Co and Honeywell International both have joint ventures with AVIC and supply COMAC, which is spearheading Chinese efforts to compete with Boeing Co and Airbus.

Arrow and TTI have both denied their subsidiaries have ties to the Chinese military and have said they were working to be removed from any final list.

(Reporting by Karen Freifeld in New York; Editing by Chris Sanders and Matthew Lewis)

By Karen Freifeld


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -2.76% 86.54 Real-time Quote.-31.79%
AVIC JOY HOLDINGS (HK) LIMITED 0.00% 0.032 End-of-day quote.-3.03%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.31% 30271.84 Delayed Quote.5.75%
NASDAQ 100 -0.35% 12693.979074 Delayed Quote.45.86%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.11% 12739.946811 Delayed Quote.42.16%
S&P 500 -0.28% 3698.84 Delayed Quote.14.81%
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION -3.63% 19.14 End-of-day quote.60.30%
U.S. AEROSPACE, INC. 0.00% 0.0003 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about AVIC JOY HOLDINGS (HK) LIMITED
02:53pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. to publish list of Chinese and Russian firms with military ties
RE
11/23EXCLUSIVE : In latest China jab, U.S. drafts list of 89 firms with military ties
RE
09/18AVIC JOY HK : List of directors and their roles and functions
PU
09/18AVIC JOY HK : Change of executive directors, chief executive officer, chairman a..
PU
09/15AVIC JOY HK : Inside information - disposal of shares by substantial shareholder..
PU
08/07AVIC JOY HK : Supplemental announcement - profit warning
PU
02/11AVIC JOY HK : Further development in relation to the proposed very substantial d..
PU
02/10AVIC JOY HK : Discloseable transaction - finance lease arrangement
PU
2019AVIC JOY HK : Poll results of the general meeting held on 31 december 2019
PU
2019AVIC JOY HK : Notice of general meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 15,5 M 2,01 M 2,01 M
Net income 2019 -441 M -56,9 M -56,9 M
Net Debt 2019 1 436 M 185 M 185 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,45x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 190 M 24,5 M 24,5 M
EV / Sales 2018 256x
EV / Sales 2019 105x
Nbr of Employees 32
Free-Float 67,7%
Chart AVIC JOY HOLDINGS (HK) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AVIC Joy Holdings (HK) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIC JOY HOLDINGS (HK) LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hon Wei Chan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dao Jun Fang Chief Financial Officer
Chien Chang Executive Director
Toi Man Lam Executive Director
Tin Tse Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVIC JOY HOLDINGS (HK) LIMITED-3.03%25
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%42 843
ORIX CORPORATION-12.51%19 024
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-10.16%18 886
ACOM CO., LTD.-7.85%6 942
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED59.02%6 605
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ