    000768   CNE000000RF9

AVIC XI'AN AIRCRAFT INDUSTRY GROUP COMPANY LTD.

(000768)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-01
26.22 CNY   -0.64%
HK stocks climb, Shanghai closes at its highest level this year

03/03/2023 | 04:13am EST
HONG KONG, March 3 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong shares rose on Friday, led by semiconductors and tech stocks, as a private sector survey confirmed prospects of a strong recovery in the world's second-biggest economy.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index climbed 0.31%, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.54%, closing at its highest level year-to-date.

** Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng was up 0.68%. For the week, the index gained 2.8%, marking the first weekly rise after four consecutive weekly losses. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose 1.2%.

** Asian shares rose after Wall Street reversed losses on signals of a measured policy tightening approach from the U.S. Federal Reserve as well as on prospects of a solid economic recovery in China.

** Activity in China's services sector expanded at the fastest pace in six months in February as the removal of tough COVID-19 restrictions revived customer demand, data from a private sector survey showed on Friday.

** The Caixin/S&P Global services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 55.0 in February from 52.9 in January. The 50-point mark separates expansion and contraction in activity on a monthly basis.

** "Sentiment improved ahead of National People's Congress (NPC) as a stronger and broader growth recovery unfolded in February," Morgan Stanley said in a note published on Thursday.

** The annual session of the NPC kicks off this weekend and will set economic targets and elect new top economic officials.

** "We expect further upside for Chinese equities as the macro story stays intact," it said.

** Leading the gains in China were semiconductor stocks, as the CSI Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment Index gained 2.56%.

** Aerospace and defence-related stocks led the gains in the morning. Shenzhen-listed AVIC Xian Aircraft Industry Group rose 5.45%, hitting a near four-month high.

** In Hong Kong, oil stocks such as China Petroleum & Chemical Corp supported gains in the blue-chip Hang Seng Index, up 4.07%. Chinese internet search giant Baidu surged 5.29%

** Wynn Macau dropped to a three-month low, down 4.33%, after announcing a proposed $600 million convertible bond issuance that matures in 2029. The bonds are convertible into shares at a price of HK$10.24 per share. (Reporting by Georgina Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD 1.04% 46.66 End-of-day quote.10.36%
AVIC CO., LTD. 0.40% 1003 Delayed Quote.-12.75%
AVIC XI'AN AIRCRAFT INDUSTRY GROUP COMPANY LTD. -0.64% 26.22 End-of-day quote.3.03%
BAIDU, INC. 4.57% 150.23 Delayed Quote.31.34%
BRENT OIL 0.25% 84.47 Delayed Quote.-1.91%
HANG SENG CHINA ENTERPRISES 1.20% 6939.62 Delayed Quote.2.27%
HECKLER & KOCH AG 3.81% 109 Real-time Quote.-11.38%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.11% 96.08 Delayed Quote.13.14%
NPC CO., LTD. 8.86% 7740 End-of-day quote.32.99%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 0.28% 3767.56 Real-time Quote.6.29%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 0.27% 3608.64 Real-time Quote.4.71%
WTI -0.12% 77.978 Delayed Quote.-3.49%
WYNN MACAU, LIMITED -4.33% 7.73 Delayed Quote.-7.13%
Financials
Sales 2022 41 618 M 6 021 M 6 021 M
Net income 2022 923 M 134 M 134 M
Net cash 2022 24 530 M 3 549 M 3 549 M
P/E ratio 2022 78,6x
Yield 2022 0,39%
Capitalization 72 937 M 10 552 M 10 552 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
EV / Sales 2023 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 25 270
Free-Float 42,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 26,22 CNY
Average target price 30,37 CNY
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zhi Peng Wu General Manager
Sheng Qiang He Chief Engineer
Feng Yu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wei Qiao Yang Independent Director
Xiu Yun Yang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVIC XI'AN AIRCRAFT INDUSTRY GROUP COMPANY LTD.3.03%10 552
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-1.90%143 124
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-1.68%121 095
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-15.22%70 795
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-7.20%62 374
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.1.91%39 934