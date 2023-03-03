HK stocks climb, Shanghai closes at its highest level this year

HONG KONG, March 3 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong
shares rose on Friday, led by semiconductors and tech stocks,
as a private sector survey confirmed prospects of a strong
recovery in the world's second-biggest economy.
** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index climbed 0.31%,
while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.54%, closing
at its highest level year-to-date.
** Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng was up 0.68%. For
the week, the index gained 2.8%, marking the first weekly rise
after four consecutive weekly losses. The Hang Seng China
Enterprises Index rose 1.2%.
** Asian shares rose after Wall Street reversed losses on
signals of a measured policy tightening approach from the U.S.
Federal Reserve as well as on prospects of a solid economic
recovery in China.
** Activity in China's services sector expanded at the
fastest pace in six months in February as the removal of tough
COVID-19 restrictions revived customer demand, data from a
private sector survey showed on Friday.
** The Caixin/S&P Global services purchasing managers' index
(PMI) rose to 55.0 in February from 52.9 in January. The
50-point mark separates expansion and contraction in activity on
a monthly basis.
** "Sentiment improved ahead of National People's Congress
(NPC) as a stronger and broader growth recovery unfolded in
February," Morgan Stanley said in a note published on Thursday.
** The annual session of the NPC kicks off this weekend and
will set economic targets and elect new top economic officials.
** "We expect further upside for Chinese equities as the
macro story stays intact," it said.
** Leading the gains in China were semiconductor stocks, as
the CSI Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment Index
gained 2.56%.
** Aerospace and defence-related stocks led the gains in the
morning. Shenzhen-listed AVIC Xian Aircraft Industry Group
rose 5.45%, hitting a near four-month high.
** In Hong Kong, oil stocks such as China Petroleum &
Chemical Corp supported gains in the blue-chip Hang
Seng Index, up 4.07%. Chinese internet search giant Baidu
surged 5.29%
** Wynn Macau dropped to a three-month low, down
4.33%, after announcing a proposed $600 million convertible bond
issuance that matures in 2029. The bonds are convertible into
shares at a price of HK$10.24 per share.
(Reporting by Georgina Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips
and Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)