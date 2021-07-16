Log in
    AVCN   CA05368K1003

AVICANNA INC.

(AVCN)
Avicanna Announces Change of Auditor

07/16/2021 | 05:26pm EDT
TORONTO, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avicanna Inc. ("Avicanna" or the "Company") (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN) a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products, announces the appointment of Kingston Ross Pasnak LLP (the “Successor Auditor”) as its independent registered public accounting firm, effective July 15, 2021, to hold office until the next annual meeting of the shareholders of the Company. The Successor Auditor was appointed following the resignation of MNP LLP (the “Former Auditor”) as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.

There were no reservations or modified opinions in the Former Auditor’s audit report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. However, there is a reportable event with respect to an unresolved issue, as such terms are defined in National Instrument 51-102 — Continuous Disclosure Obligations (“NI 51-102”), related to the audit of the Company’s financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the “2020 Financial Statements”) as the internal control issues it identified are such that the Former Auditor has concluded that it will not be in a position to issue an opinion on 2020 Financial Statements. The Company has authorized the Former Auditor to respond fully to inquiries by the Successor Auditor concerning the issue.

The change of the auditor and the recommendation to appoint the Successor Auditor was approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company. In accordance with NI 51-102, the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the board of directors of the Company and filed on SEDAR.

About Avicanna

Avicanna is a diversified and vertically integrated Canadian biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products for the global consumer, medical, and pharmaceutical market segments.

SOURCE Avicanna Inc.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment; and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to current and future market conditions, including the market price of the common shares of the Company, and the risk factors set out in the Company's annual information form dated April 15, 2020, and final short form prospectus dated November 27, 2020, filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
