Avicanna Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

TORONTO, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avicanna Inc. (“Avicanna” or the “Company”) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a commercial stage, international biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of evidence-based, cannabinoid-based products, is pleased to announce that all of management’s nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular dated July 28, 2022 (the “Circular”) were elected as directors of the Company at Avicanna’s annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on August 31, 2022 (the “Meeting”).

The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below.

Name of

Nominee Votes cast

FOR % votes cast

FOR Votes

WITHHELD % votes

WITHHELD Dr. Chandrakant

Panchal 12,443,199 99.58% 52,408 0.42% Aras

Azadian 12,461,654 99.73% 33,953 0.27% Giancarlo

Davila Char 12,471,654 99.81% 23,953 0.19% Eileen

McCormack 12,476,375 99.85% 19,232 0.15% John

McVicar 12,473,154 99.82% 22,453 0.18%

At the Meeting, the Company’s shareholders also approved: (i) fixing the number of directors for the ensuing year at five and empowering the board of directors of the Company to adjust such number between shareholder meetings by way of resolution in accordance with the Company’s constating documents; (ii) the reappointment of Kingston Ross Pasnak LLP as the Company’s auditors for the ensuing year and authorized the board of directors to fix the auditors’ remuneration; and (iii) the unallocated awards under the omnibus long-term incentive plan of the Company.

Assad Kazeminy, PhD voluntarily retiring as a director did not stand for election.

About Avicanna Inc.

Avicanna is a commercial-stage international biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement and commercialization of evidence-based cannabinoid-based products for the global medical and pharmaceutical market segments. Avicanna has an established scientific platform including R&D and clinical development that has led to the commercialization of more than thirty products across various market segments:

Medical Cannabis & Wellness Products: Marketed under the RHO Phyto™ brand these medical and wellness products are a line of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products containing varying ratios of cannabidiol (“CBD”) and tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”). The product portfolio contains a full formulary of products including oral, sublingual, topical, and transdermal deliveries that have controlled dosing, enhanced absorption and stability studies supported by pre-clinical data. The formulary is marketed with consumer, patient and medical-community education and training.

Pharmaceutical Pipeline: Leveraging Avicanna’s scientific platform, vertical integration, and real-world evidence, Avicanna has created a pipeline of patent-pending drug candidates that are indication-specific and in various stages of clinical development and commercialization. These cannabinoid-based drug candidates look to address unmet medical needs in the areas of dermatology, chronic pain, and various neurological disorders. Avicanna’s first pharmaceutical preparation (Trunerox™) is in the drug registration stage in South America.

