Avicanna Inc. is a Canada-based commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in cannabinoid research, development, and evidence-based products for the global medical and pharmaceutical market segments. The Company's scientific platform commercializes over thirty products across various market segments: Medical Cannabis & Wellness Products and Pharmaceutical Pipeline. Its Medical Cannabis & Wellness Products are marketed under the RHO Phyto brand and are a line of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products containing varying ratios of cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Avicanna has created a pipeline of patent-pending drug candidates that are indication-specific and in various stages of clinical development and commercialization. These cannabinoid-based drug candidates look to address unmet medical needs in the areas of dermatology, chronic pain, and various neurological disorders.