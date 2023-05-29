Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Avicanna Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVCN   CA05368K1003

AVICANNA INC.

(AVCN)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:50:13 2023-05-24 pm EDT
0.3850 CAD   +6.94%
08:07aAvicanna to Buy Medical Cannabis by Shoppers Business
DJ
07:35aLoblaw and Avicanna Brief: Shoppers Drug Mart and Avicanna Execute Definitive Asset Purchase Agreement for Avicanna's Acquisition of the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers Business
MT
07:31aShoppers Drug Mart and Avicanna Execute Definitive Asset Purchase Agreement for Avicanna's Acquisition of the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers Business
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avicanna to Buy Medical Cannabis by Shoppers Business

05/29/2023 | 08:07am EDT
By Robb M. Stewart


Biopharmaceutical company Avicanna said Monday that it has struck a definitive deal to buy the medical cannabis assets of pharmacy chain Shoppers Drug Mart for roughly 2.6 million Canadian dollars ($1.9 million).

Under the agreement, Avicanna will pay Shoppers an earn-out fee based on net revenue for a period of two years. The purchase includes specific assets, inventory and equipment.

The deal is set to close July 31, Avicanna said.


Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-29-23 0806ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVICANNA INC. 6.94% 0.385 Delayed Quote.-6.10%
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED 0.94% 120.85 Delayed Quote.0.94%
Financials
Sales 2022 4,05 M 2,97 M 2,97 M
Net income 2022 -14,7 M -10,8 M -10,8 M
Net Debt 2022 2,02 M 1,48 M 1,48 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,65x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 32,0 M 23,5 M 23,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,4x
EV / Sales 2022 8,09x
Nbr of Employees 80
Free-Float 64,0%
Chart AVICANNA INC.
Duration : Period :
Avicanna Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVICANNA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Aras Azadian Chief Executive Officer & Director
Phillip Cardella Chief Financial Officer
Chandrakant J. Panchal Chairman
Arash Moghani Executive Vice President-Operations & Technology
Frantz Le Devedec Executive VP-Research & Product Development
