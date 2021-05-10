AviChina Industry & Technology : Revised Proxy Form for Use in the Annual General Meeting 05/10/2021 | 05:18am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields (note 4) AviChina Industry & Technology Company Limited* (A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 2357) Revised Proxy Form for Use in the Annual General Meeting Number of H Shares/Domestic Shares related to this proxy form (note 1) I/We (note 2) , of (note 2) , am/are the registered holder(s) of (note 1) H Shares/Domestic Shares(note 3) in AviChina Industry & Technology Company Limited* (the "Company"), hereby appoint the chairman of the Annual General Meeting or of as my/our proxy/proxies (note 3) to attend the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, 28 May 2021 at Avic Hotel, No.10 Yi, Central East Third Ring Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the PRC or at any adjournment thereof and vote on the resolution(s) to be presented at the meeting and any adjournment thereof as hereunder indicated for, or if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy/proxies (note 3) thinks fit. No. Items For (note 5) Against (note 5) Ordinary Resolutions 1 The resolution relating to the Report of the Board of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020. 2 The resolution relating to the Report of the Supervisory Committee of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020. 3 The resolution relating to the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020. 4 The resolution relating to the profit distribution plan (including distribution of 2020 final dividend) of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020. 5 The resolution relating to the non-reappointment of international auditor and re-appointment of domestic auditor for 2021. 6 The resolution relating to the re-election of Mr. Wang Xuejun as an executive Director of the Company with a term of office commencing from the establishment of the seventh session of the Board until the date on which the term of the seventh session of the Board will expire, the grant of an authorization to the executive Director of the Company to sign the relevant service contract on behalf of the Company with him and the grant of an authorization to the remuneration committee of the Company to determine his remuneration. 7 The resolution relating to the re-election of Mr. Zhao Hongwei as an executive Director of the Company with a term of office commencing from the establishment of the seventh session of the Board until the date on which the term of the seventh session of the Board will expire, the grant of an authorization to the executive Director of the Company to sign the relevant service contract on behalf of the Company with him and the grant of an authorization to the remuneration committee of the Company to determine his remuneration. 8 The resolution relating to the re-election of Mr. Lian Dawei as a non-executive Director of the Company with a term of office commencing from the establishment of the seventh session of the Board until the date on which the term of the seventh session of the Board will expire, the grant of an authorization to the executive Director of the Company to sign the relevant service contract on behalf of the Company with him and the grant of an authorization to the remuneration committee of the Company to determine his remuneration. * For identification purpose only No. Items For (note 5) Against (note 5) Ordinary Resolutions 9 The resolution relating to the re-election of Mr. Xu Gang as a non-executive Director of the Company with a term of office commencing from the establishment of the seventh session of the Board until the date on which the term of the seventh session of the Board will expire, the grant of an authorization to the executive Director of the Company to sign the relevant service contract on behalf of the Company with him and the grant of an authorization to the remuneration committee of the Company to determine his remuneration. The resolution relating to the new appointment of Mr. Wang Jun as a non-executive Director of the Company with a term of office commencing from the establishment of the seventh session of the Board until the date on which the term of the seventh session of the Board will expire, the grant of an authorization to the executive Director of the Company to sign the relevant service contract on behalf of the Company with him and the grant of an authorization to the remuneration committee of the Company to determine his remuneration. The resolution relating to the new appointment of Mr. Li Xichuan as a non-executive Director of the Company with a term of office commencing from the establishment of the seventh session of the Board until the date on which the term of the seventh session of the Board will expire, the grant of an authorization to the executive Director of the Company to sign the relevant service contract on behalf of the Company with him and the grant of an authorization to the remuneration committee of the Company to determine his remuneration. The resolution relating to the re-election of Mr. Liu Weiwu as an independent non- executive Director of the Company with a term of office commencing from the establishment of the seventh session of the Board until the date on which the term of the seventh session of the Board will expire, the grant of an authorization to the executive Director of the Company to sign the relevant service contract on behalf of the Company with him and the grant of an authorization to the remuneration committee of the Company to determine his remuneration. The resolution relating to the new appointment of Mr. Mao Fugen as an independent non-executive Director of the Company with a term of office commencing from the establishment of the seventh session of the Board until the date on which the term of the seventh session of the Board will expire, the grant of an authorization to the executive Director of the Company to sign the relevant service contract on behalf of the Company with him and the grant of an authorization to the remuneration committee of the Company to determine his remuneration. The resolution relating to the new appointment of Mr. Lin Guiping as an independent non-executive Director of the Company with a term of office commencing from the establishment of the seventh session of the Board until the date on which the term of the seventh session of the Board will expire, the grant of an authorization to the executive Director of the Company to sign the relevant service contract on behalf of the Company with him and the grant of an authorization to the remuneration committee of the Company to determine his remuneration. The resolution relating to the re-election of Mr. Zheng Qiang as a Shareholder representative Supervisor of the Company with a term of office commencing from the establishment of the seventh session of the Supervisory Committee until the date on which the term of the seventh session of the Supervisory Committee will expire, the grant of an authorization to the executive Director of the Company to sign the relevant service contract on behalf of the Company with him and the grant of an authorization to the remuneration committee of the Company to determine his remuneration. The resolution relating to the re-election of Mr. Guo Guangxin as a Shareholder representative Supervisor of the Company with a term of office commencing from the establishment of the seventh session of the Supervisory Committee until the date on which the term of the seventh session of the Supervisory Committee will expire, the grant of an authorization to the executive Director of the Company to sign the relevant service contract on behalf of the Company with him and the grant of an authorization to the remuneration committee of the Company to determine his remuneration. The resolution(s) to be proposed at the AGM by shareholders holding 3% or more of the total number of the Company's shares carrying voting rights, if any, by way of ordinary resolution(s). No. Items For (note 5) Against (note 5) Special Resolutions 18 The resolution relating to the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association of the Company. 19 The resolution relating to granting the general mandate to the Board to issue new Shares. 20 The resolution relating to granting the general mandate to the Board to repurchase Shares. 21 The resolution(s) to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting by Shareholders holding 3% or more of the total number of the Company's shares carrying voting rights, if any, by way of special resolution(s). Date: 2021 Signature: Notes: Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) and related to this proxy form. If no number is inserted, this proxy form will be deemed to relate to all the shares of the Company registered in your name(s). Full name(s) and address(es) are to be inserted in Block Letters as set out in the register of members of the Company. Please strike out the inappropriate one. If you wish to appoint any person other than the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting as your proxy, please delete the words "the chairman of the Annual General Meeting or" and insert the name and address of the person to be appointed as your proxy in the space provided. If no name is inserted, the chairman of the Annual General Meeting will become your proxy accordingly. Each shareholder is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote on his behalf at the meeting. A proxy need not be a member of the Company but should attend the meeting in person. Any alteration to this form shall be initialized by the person who signs this form. In the case of joint holders of Shares, any one of such holders may vote at the Annual General Meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such Share as if he was solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders are present at the Annual General Meeting personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons present whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of such Shares, either personally or by proxy, shall alone and not others be entitled to vote in respect thereof. If you wish to vote for any of the resolution set out above, please tick in the box marked "For". If you wish to vote against any of the resolutions set out above, please tick in the box marked "Against". If no such indication is given, my/our proxy is/are entitled to vote as it/they thinks fit. This proxy form must be signed under your hand or your attorney duly authorized in writing (and for such purpose, the authorization must be notarially certified), or if you are a body corporate or an entity, the instrument shall be signed under the hand of the chairman of the board or attorneys duly authorized in writing with the seal of the body corporate or entity affixed, provided that the way to sign this proxy form complies with the relevant provision(s) as prescribed in the articles of association of such company or entity. To be valid, holder of shares shall deliver the form of proxy, and a notarially certified copy of the power of attorney or other documents of authorization, if any, under which it is signed by an attorney duly authorized or other persons being authorized to the Company (for holders of the Domestic Shares) or to the Company's H shares registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong (for holders of the H Shares) not less than 24 hours before the time for holding the meeting. The postal address of the Company is 6/F, Building A, No. 14 Xiaoguan Dongli, Andingmenwai, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the PRC (Postal code: 100029). Any proxy/proxies who attend the Annual General Meeting on behalf of any shareholder shall bring along this proxy form as completed and signed together with identification proof of the proxy/proxies. This proxy form shall be completed in duplication. One copy shall be delivered to the Company or to the Company's H shares registrar in accordance with note 7. The other copy shall be produced at the time attending the Annual General Meeting by the proxy/proxies in accordance with note 8. Completion and delivery of the proxy form shall not preclude you from attending and voting at the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment thereof should you so wish. In such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked. The description of the resolutions in this proxy form is by way of summary only. Please refer to the notice of Annual General Meeting dated 28 April 2021 and the supplemental notice of the Annual General Meeting dated 11 May 2021 for the full text of these resolutions. If you have already completed and returned the form of proxy for use in the Annual General Meeting enclosed to the circular of the Company dated 28 April 2021 (the " Original Proxy Form "), you are still encouraged to complete and return this proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon, and the Original Proxy Form shall be deemed to be revoked. If you have not completed this proxy form as at the Annual General Meeting, the proxy so appointed by you will be entitled to cast the vote at his/her discretion or to abstain from voting on the supplemental resolution at the Annual General Meeting in addition to those resolutions to which the you have indicated his/her voting direction in the Original Proxy Form.

If you have not completed and returned the Original Proxy Form, you are advised to complete and return this proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon.

If you choose to complete and return both the Original Proxy Form and this proxy form, and if there is any inconsistency in relation to the information or instruction (including any voting instruction in connection with any of the resolutions) set out in those two forms of proxy, the information and instructions set out in this proxy form shall prevail. Attachments Original document

