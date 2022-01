The Civil Aviation Administration of China ordered United Airlines to suspend four more flights from San Francisco to Shanghai over COVID-19 cases, while ordering Delta Air Lines to cancel two flights from Seattle to Shanghai from the week of Jan. 31.

Two Dallas-to-Shanghai flights from American Airlines will be cancelled from Feb. 21 over COVID-19 cases, the regulator said.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo, Editing by Louise Heavens)