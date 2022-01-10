Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Avid Bioservices, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CDMO   US05368M1062

AVID BIOSERVICES, INC.

(CDMO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avid Bioservices : Announces Official Opening of Second Downstream Processing Suite Within Myford North Facility - Form 8-K

01/10/2022 | 04:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Avid Bioservices Announces Official Opening of Second Downstream Processing Suite Within Myford North Facility

Milestone Marks Completion of First Phase of Two-Part Myford Facility Expansion; First Customer Project to Begin in New Downstream Processing Suite in Coming Month

TUSTIN, CA, January 10, 2022 -- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO), a dedicated biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) working to improve patient lives by providing high quality development and manufacturing services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, today announced the official opening of the second downstream processing suite within the company's existing Myford North facility. This new downstream processing suite was constructed as the first phase of the company's two-part Myford facility expansion. Avid has completed its validation of equipment and is now actively scheduling new business into the suite.

"We are pleased to announce the official opening of our recently constructed second downstream processing suite within our state-of-the-art Myford facility. With this milestone, we now have two fully operational downstream processing suites within Myford North, significantly increasing the facility's capacity and revenue-generating capability," stated Nick Green, president and chief executive officer of Avid Bioservices. "We're excited that we will begin work on our first customer project in this newly operational suite in the coming month and look forward to delivering those customers the same reliable, high-quality services that our customers have come to expect from Avid. At the same time, we are continuing to make excellent progress on the second phase of our Myford facility expansion, as well as planning efforts for the construction of our recently announced viral vector facility."

The second phase of Avid's Myford facility expansion, for which construction has been initiated, is designed to further expand capacity through the build out of a second manufacturing train, including both upstream and downstream processing suites within Myford South. Combined, the company estimates that the first and second phases of its Myford expansion will result in a total revenue generating capacity of up to approximately $270 million for the mammalian cell business annually. Avid also recently announced plans for a strategic expansion into the cell and gene therapy market through the construction of a world-class, purpose-built 53,000 square foot viral vector development and CGMP manufacturing facility. It is anticipated that total annual revenue generating capacity will increase to approximately $350 million with the addition of the viral vector business.

About Avid Bioservices, Inc.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO), an S&P SmallCap 600 company, is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on development and CGMP manufacturing of biologics. The company provides a comprehensive range of process development, CGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. With 28 years of experience producing monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins, Avid's services include CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing and regulatory submissions support. For early-stage programs the company provides a variety of process development activities, including upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, testing and characterization. The scope of our services ranges from standalone process development projects to full development and manufacturing programs through commercialization. www.avidbio.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding Avid Bioservices, Inc.'s intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risk that the company may experience delays in the construction of the second phase of the Myford facility and/or viral vector facility. Our business could be affected by a number of other factors, including the risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, but not limited to, our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2021 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as well as any updates to these risk factors filed from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, and we disclaim any obligation, and do not undertake, to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release except as may be required by law.

Disclaimer

Avid Bioservices Inc. published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 21:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AVID BIOSERVICES, INC.
04:58pAVID BIOSERVICES : Announces Official Opening of Second Downstream Processing Suite Within..
PU
04:57pAVID BIOSERVICES, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:05aAvid Bioservices Announces Official Opening of Second Downstream Processing Suite Withi..
AQ
01/06INSIDER SELL : Avid Bioservices
MT
2021Craig-Hallum Adjusts Price Target on Avid Bioservices to $35 From $29, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
2021RBC Lifts Price Target on Avid Bioservices to $32 From $27, Calls Fiscal Q2 'Impressive..
MT
2021KeyBanc Downgrades Avid Bioservices to Sector Weight From Overweight
MT
2021AVID BIOSERVICES : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2021AVID BIOSERVICES, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition And..
AQ
2021AVID BIOSERVICES : Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter Ended October 31, 2021 and..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AVID BIOSERVICES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 117 M - -
Net income 2022 17,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 81,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 368 M 1 368 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 11,7x
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,05x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart AVID BIOSERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Avid Bioservices, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVID BIOSERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 22,21 $
Average target price 32,67 $
Spread / Average Target 47,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas S. Green President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel Ryan Hart Chief Financial Officer
Joseph Carleone Non-Executive Chairman
Nick Ferguson Executive Director-Information Technology
Richard A. Richieri Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVID BIOSERVICES, INC.-23.89%1 368
CSL LIMITED-2.86%96 952
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-7.42%46 413
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-10.64%43 631
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%40 336
BIOGEN INC.-3.05%34 167