GL
Avid Introduces New Avid | Stream IO Software-based Media Ingest & Playout Platform to Deliver Next-Generation News and Sports Production

04/14/2023 | 01:31pm EDT
BURLINGTON, Mass., April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid® (Nasdaq: AVID) is today announcing the tech preview demo at NAB Show of Avid | Stream IO™, a new flexible software-based platform for production ingest and playout delivered through the convenience of subscription.

With a flexible architecture that can be configured to ingest or play out IP streams and SDI streams, Avid | Stream IO allows content producers to migrate from legacy workflows and on-premises deployment to cloud and IP workflows at their own pace.

The solution also offers flexible channel configurations, supporting popular video formats, codecs and resolutions, enabling media companies to leverage new and emerging technologies within their production workflows. Avid | Stream IO offers complete deployment flexibility, supporting both off-the-shelf certified hardware for on-premises studio environments and standard virtual machines in the cloud.

The new platform also allows media companies to increase efficiency by combining different ingest sources in a single configuration.  Ideal for live entertainment and multi-camera productions, Avid | Stream IO supports all common production formats​ including SDI, Compressed IP streams - SRT / RTMP / NDI, with ​SMPTE 2110 due later this year​. And as a next-generation product, Avid | Stream IO offers all the best capabilities of Avid’s proven hardware-based server solutions—AirSpeed® and FastServe®—while expanding support for emerging IP standards and higher-precision formats, such as 4K and HDR.

Tim Claman, Avid SVP and General Manager of Video & Media Solutions, explains, “We’re very excited to announce Avid | Stream IO, our next-gen production ingest and playout solution, designed to help our customers bring their proven end-to-end Avid workflow deployments into the future. With a flexible software architecture that supports deployment on-prem or in the cloud, Avid | Stream IO is configurable for both SDI and IP, and supports high-precision formats 1080P, UHD and HDR, all at a lower cost per channel than traditional hardware-based systems.”

Avid | Stream IO also supports Avid’s proven fast-turnaround workflows, including shot-listing, craft editing and logging—all while tightly integrating with Avid’s MediaCentral® production platform.

Claman concludes, “We believe Avid | Stream IO will help production teams accelerate their content creation pipelines, both now and in the future, by delivering unparalleled speed, flexible deployment, and adaptable support for media formats.”

Avid | Stream IO will be demonstrated at NAB Show booth N1221 (April 16-19, Las Vegas) and will be commercially available later this year.

Avid Powers Greater Creators  
People who create media for a living become greater creators with Avid’s award-winning technology solutions to make, manage and monetize today’s most celebrated video and audio content—from iconic movies and binge-worthy TV series, to network news and sports, to recorded music and the live stage. What began more than 30 years ago with our invention of nonlinear digital video editing has led to individual artists, creative teams and organizations everywhere subscribing to our powerful tools and collaborating securely in the cloud. We continue to re-imagine the many ways editors, musicians, producers, journalists, and other content creators will bring their stories to life. Discover the possibilities at avid.com and join the conversation on social media with the multitude of brilliant creative people who choose Avid for a lifetime of success.  

© 2023 Avid Technology, Inc. All rights reserved.  Avid, the Avid logo, AirSpeed, Avid | Stream IO, FastServe and MediaCentral are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Avid Technology, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks are property of their respective owners. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.  

PR Contacts 
Avid 
Dave Smith - Americas 
david.smith@avid.com 
978.502.9607 

Avid  
Neil Beston – EMEA/ANZ 
neil.beston@avid.com 
+44 (0) 7770 644 136 

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry (Avid’s PR agency)   
avid@rlyl.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/95ad5cf8-d225-433d-bc7b-f4a2f510ec7f


Primary Logo

Avid Stream IO solution

Debuting at NAB Show in a tech preview, Avid's Stream IO solution.

© GlobeNewswire 2023
