Avid Technology : Q2 2021 Earnings Data Sheet

AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC.

Investor Relations Datasheet

(unaudited, in AFX unless noted, in $ millions, except per share amounts)

Please refer to SEC filings for a definition of the non-GAAP measures and operational metrics used herein.

Revenue Backlog consists of firm orders received and includes both (i) orders where the customer has been invoiced in advance of our performance obligations being fulfilled and (ii) orders for future product deliveries or services that have not yet been invoiced by us.

Cloud-enabled software subscriptions as of a given date represent the number of paid subscription licenses under an active contract as of that date, excluding any licenses that may be receiving service under an active contract but that are not paid for at that time by the customer, whether due to a promotion, cancellation or otherwise. Starting with this Q2 2021 data sheet, subscriptions count includes subscriptions for MediaCentral seats of 930, 2,904, and 7,189 for Q4 2020, Q1 2021 and Q2 2021, respectively.

LTM Recurring Revenue % is Recurring Revenue divided by Total Net Revenue for the most recent four quarters. Recurring Revenue is defined as the sum, without duplication, of subscription revenue, maintenance revenue, and revenue under our long-term contractual agreements.