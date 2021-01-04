Avid Technology to Participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
01/04/2021 | 04:10pm EST
BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid® (NASDAQ: AVID), a leading technology provider that powers the media and entertainment industry, today announced that Jeff Rosica, its Chief Executive Officer and President, and Ken Gayron, its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 15, 2021.
Event details: 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference Group Presentation Date: Friday, January 15, 2021 Presentation Time: 10:00AM ET
The group presentation will be available to the public via live webcast and subsequent replay on the Company's website for 90 days. For details on how to listen online, please visit the Events & Presentations page on http://ir.avid.com.
About Avid Avid delivers the most open and efficient media platform, connecting content creation with collaboration, asset protection, distribution, and consumption. Avid’s preeminent customer community uses Avid’s comprehensive tools and workflow solutions to create, distribute and monetize the most watched, loved and listened to media in the world—from prestigious and award-winning feature films to popular television shows, news programs and televised sporting events, and celebrated music recordings and live concerts. With the most flexible deployment and pricing options, Avid’s industry-leading solutions include Media Composer®, Pro Tools®, Avid NEXIS®, MediaCentral®, iNEWS®, AirSpeed®, Sibelius®, Avid VENUE™, Avid FastServe®™, Maestro™, and PlayMaker™. For more information about Avid solutions and services, visit www.avid.com, connect with Avid on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, or subscribe to Avid Blogs.