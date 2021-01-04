Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Avid Technology, Inc.    AVID

AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(AVID)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Avid Technology to Participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

01/04/2021 | 04:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid® (NASDAQ: AVID), a leading technology provider that powers the media and entertainment industry, today announced that Jeff Rosica, its Chief Executive Officer and President, and Ken Gayron, its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 15, 2021.

Event details:
23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference Group Presentation
Date: Friday, January 15, 2021
Presentation Time: 10:00AM ET

The group presentation will be available to the public via live webcast and subsequent replay on the Company's website for 90 days. For details on how to listen online, please visit the Events & Presentations page on http://ir.avid.com.

About Avid
Avid delivers the most open and efficient media platform, connecting content creation with collaboration, asset protection, distribution, and consumption. Avid’s preeminent customer community uses Avid’s comprehensive tools and workflow solutions to create, distribute and monetize the most watched, loved and listened to media in the world—from prestigious and award-winning feature films to popular television shows, news programs and televised sporting events, and celebrated music recordings and live concerts. With the most flexible deployment and pricing options, Avid’s industry-leading solutions include Media Composer®, Pro Tools®, Avid NEXIS®, MediaCentral®, iNEWS®, AirSpeed®, Sibelius®, Avid VENUE™, Avid FastServe®™, Maestro™, and PlayMaker™. For more information about Avid solutions and services, visit www.avid.com, connect with Avid on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, or subscribe to Avid Blogs.

© 2021 Avid Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Avid, the Avid logo, Avid NEXIS, Avid FastServe, AirSpeed, iNews, Maestro, MediaCentral, Media Composer, NewsCutter, PlayMaker, Pro Tools, Avid VENUE, and Sibelius are trademarks or registered trademarks of Avid Technology, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.

Investor Contact:
Whit Rappole
Avid
IR@avid.com

PR Contact:
Jim Sheehan
Avid
jim.sheehan@avid.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC.
04:10pAvid Technology to Participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conf..
GL
2020AVID TECHNOLOGY : May Return to Growth in 2021 Amid Boost From Rising Subscripti..
MT
2020AVID TECHNOLOGY : B. Riley Adjusts Avid Technology's Price Target to $18 From $1..
MT
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Avid Technology Insider Sells for Tax Adds to 90-Day Selling Tr..
MT
2020AVID TECHNOLOGY : Hires Top Cloud and SaaS Talent to Accelerate Next Phase of St..
PU
2020AVID TECHNOLOGY : Hires Top Cloud & SaaS Talent to Accelerate Next Phase of Stra..
AQ
2020AVID TECHNOLOGY : Fourth Annual Avid Customer Vote
AQ
2020AVID TECHNOLOGY : Customer Association Expands Executive Board of Directors and ..
AQ
2020Avid Launches Fourth Annual Avid Customer Vote
GL
2020AVID TECHNOLOGY : Belmont University and Avid Establish Five-Year Software Subsc..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 362 M - -
Net income 2020 14,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 140 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 44,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 702 M 702 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,32x
EV / Sales 2021 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 1 429
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Avid Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 15,63 $
Last Close Price 15,87 $
Spread / Highest target 13,4%
Spread / Average Target -1,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeff Rosica President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Miles Westley Chairman
Kenneth Gayron Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kevin W. Riley Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Nancy Hawthorne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC.0.00%702
MICROSOFT CORPORATION0.00%1 681 606
SEA LIMITED0.00%101 749
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.0.00%96 476
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC0.00%58 281
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE0.00%53 035
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ