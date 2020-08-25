New Avid NEXIS 2020 Collaborative Storage Unveiled for Today's Demanding Media Workflows

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media organizations, broadcasters, TV and film post-production facilities and other content creators will achieve unsurpassed reliability, openness and cost-efficiency in their workflows with Avid®’s (NASDAQ: AVID) newest collaborative storage release, Avid NEXIS® 2020 , a purpose-built solution for production teams of all sizes that need to keep working from anywhere to stay ahead of surging demand for new content. Workflow gains coming from Avid NEXIS 2020 include up to 40 percent more shared storage in the same footprint; optimized content mirroring to eliminate downtime and data loss; flexible storage tiering that combines on-premises and cloud resources; and broader support for third-party tools.



“Avid NEXIS 2020 introduces deployment flexibility and openness that enables media creators to work from anywhere to produce high-quality content during these uncertain times with total confidence their business is backed by the most reliable, open and cost-effective media storage available today,” said Dana Ruzicka, Chief Product Officer, Avid. “Avid NEXIS 2020 is a leap forward in helping to solve today’s rapidly evolving workflow requirements. With easily scalable resources on-premises, in the cloud or both, businesses can better deal with today’s demanding content creation needs including larger, more sophisticated projects—while always ensuring teams have seamless access to all the storage they need wherever they may need it.”

New Avid NEXIS 2020 features include “All-Mirror” high-availability engines to protect workflows against the widest range of conditions for failure, including network disruptions, disk loss or the loss of an entire engine. For time-sensitive broadcast news, enterprise post-production and live events, All-Mirror engines provide the highest level of redundancy at the lowest price point, ensuring teams will avoid workflow disruption and meet their deadlines.

Avid NEXIS 2020 also debuts with larger capacity drives that enable workflows to scale more substantially and cost-effectively. New 140 TB and 160 TB media packs provide higher density storage at a lower cost, raising the total storage capacity up to 40 percent per engine, while decreasing the dollars per terabyte to store, manage, and edit content. In addition to providing the industry’s first software-defined media storage, Avid NEXIS 2020 now offers even greater flexibility through storage tiering, which can secure media across a single pool of mixed resources, both on-premises and in the cloud, that can include flash, online, nearline and archive.

Since the introduction of Avid NEXIS four years ago, Avid’s focus on innovating purpose-built storage for media has made it the real-time collaborative open solution for thousands of post houses, broadcasters, studios and media creators. Tens of thousands of editors, producers, assistants, journalists and other end users source, build, share and store their stories across countless on-premises, cloud and hybrid workflows incorporating Avid NEXIS with a growing range of third-party creative tools and asset management tools including those from Adobe, Apple, Blackmagic Design and FilmLight, among many others. Within the release of Avid NEXIS 2020, Avid introduces support for Autodesk-certified finishing and visual effects workflows.

“Avid NEXIS is such a huge part of our success because its efficiencies, speed and flexibility—everything that this high-powered shared storage can give me—continue to be a competitive advantage for us,” Mark Satuloff, Founder of Scratch Media, an Emmy® Award-winning full-service video producer.

Avid NEXIS 2020 is available now from Avid and its global reseller community. Visit http://www.avid.com/nexis to learn more.

Avid delivers the most open and efficient media platform, connecting content creation with collaboration, asset protection, distribution, and consumption. Avid's preeminent customer community uses Avid's comprehensive tools and workflow solutions to create, distribute and monetize the most watched, loved and listened to media in the world—from prestigious and award-winning feature films to popular television shows, news programs and televised sporting events, and celebrated music recordings and live concerts. With the most flexible deployment and pricing options, Avid's industry-leading solutions include Media Composer®, Pro Tools®, Avid NEXIS®, MediaCentral®, iNEWS®, AirSpeed®, Sibelius®, Avid VENUE™, FastServe®, and Maestro™.

