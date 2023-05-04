Advanced search
    AVID   US05367P1003

AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(AVID)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-04 pm EDT
24.85 USD   -6.30%
Transcript : Avid Technology, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 04, 2023

05/04/2023 | 05:30pm EDT
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Avid Technologies First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Whit Rappole, Avid's Vice President for Corporate Development and Investor...


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 458 M - -
Net income 2023 50,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 91,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 089 M 1 089 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,58x
EV / Sales 2024 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 1 485
Free-Float 85,8%
Technical analysis trends AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 24,85 $
Average target price 37,43 $
Spread / Average Target 50,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeff Rosica Senior Vice President-Worldwide Field Operation
Kenneth L. Gayron Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
John P. Wallace Chairman
Kevin W. Riley Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP-Technology
Dave Perillo Senior Vice President-Operations & Supply Chain
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC.2.86%1 163
MICROSOFT CORPORATION26.94%2 263 362
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.30.09%56 568
SYNOPSYS INC.15.52%56 047
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE10.93%53 988
SEA LIMITED43.42%42 292
