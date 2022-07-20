Avidbank : Annouces Net Income for the Second Quarter of 2022
07/20/2022 | 06:14am EDT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
PRESS RELEASE
Avidbank Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income for the Second Quarter of 2022
SAN JOSE, CA (Accesswire) - 7/20/22 - Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: AVBH) announced income for the second quarter of 2022 of $5.2 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, compared to $3.6 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021 and $4.3 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022.
Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights
Diluted earnings per share of $0.76, an increase of $0.16, or 27%, compared to the second quarter of 2021, and increased $0.05, or 28% annualized, compared to the first quarter of 2022.
Return on average assets was 1.02%, compared to 0.94% in the second quarter of 2021 and 0.83% in the first quarter of 2022.
Return on average equity was 16.18%, compared to 11.15% in the second quarter of 2021 and 12.72% in the first quarter of 2022.
Taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.62% in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 3.28% in the second quarter of 2021 and 3.05% in the first quarter of 2022.
Loans increased $322 million, or 32%, from June 30, 2021 and increased $135 million, or 45% annualized, from March 31,2022.
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans totaled 0.00% for the second quarter and year-to-date 2022. Non- performing assets to total assets were 0.01% on June 30, 2022, a decrease from 0.22% on June 30, 2021 and 0.15% on March 31, 2022.
On May 11, 2022, completed a $28.6 million private offering of 1.27 million common shares at $22.50 per share bringing total common shares outstanding to 7,585,924.
"We continued our solid performance in the second quarter with earnings of $0.76 per diluted share including strong loan growth from a combination of less payoffs, an increase in line utilization, and another quarter of solid new originations," said Mark Mordell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are cautiously optimistic about the remainder of 2022 as our pipeline for new business is very encouraging along with the additional benefits we will see from each increase in the fed funds rate," added Mr. Mordell.
Income Statement
Taxable equivalent net interest income totaled $17.5 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $5.4 million, or 44%, from the second quarter of 2021, and an increase of $2.3 million, or 60% annualized, from the first quarter of 2022. This was primarily driven by an increase in interest income from higher interest rates and the growth in average balance of loans and investment securities.
The yield on loans in the second quarter of 2022 was 4.97%, an increase of 17 basis points from the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 24 basis points from the first quarter of 2022. The linked quarter increase was primarily due to increases in the Prime rate. Approximately 53% of loans are Prime-based floating rate loans.
The cost of deposits in the second quarter of 2022 was 0.14%, a decrease of 5 basis points from the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 1 basis point from the first quarter of 2022. The cost of interest-bearing deposits in the second quarter of 2022 was 0.26%, remaining flat from the first quarter of 2022.
In the second quarter of 2022, we recorded a provision for loan losses of $1.6 million. No loan provision was required in the first quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2021. The second quarter provision was primarily attributable to the $135 million increase in loan balances.
1
Avidbank Holdings, Inc. Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Press Release
Non-interest income was $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2022. Service charge income totaled $681,000 in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $159,000, or 30% from the second quarter of 2021, and an increase of $45,000, or 28% annualized, compared to the first quarter of 2022.
Non-interest expense totaled $10.0 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $8.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $10.4 million in the first quarter of 2022. This linked quarter decrease was primarily due to higher capitalized loan origination costs and a decrease in the FDIC regulatory assessment. The number of full-time equivalent employees on June 30, 2022 totaled 132 compared to 130 on March 31, 2022.
Balance Sheet
Total assets were $2.01 billion as of June 30, 2022, compared to $2.11 billion on March 31, 2022 and $1.60 billion at June 30, 2021. Cash balances held at the Federal Reserve decreased $284 million in the second quarter of 2022 while investments increased $39 million due to the purchase of tax-exempt municipal and mortgage-backed securities.
Period end loans on June 30, 2022 totaled $1.34 billion, which represented an increase of $135 million, or 45% annualized, from March 31, 2022, and an increase of $322 million, or 32%, from $1.01 billion at June 30, 2021. Quarterly average loans for the second quarter of 2022 increased $239 million, or 23%, from the second quarter of 2021 and $48 million, or 16% annualized, from the first quarter of 2022.
The allowance for loan losses on June 30, 2022 was $14.6 million, representing an increase of $1.6 million from March 31, 2022. The Allowance for Loan Losses to total loans was 1.09% on June 30, 2022, compared to 1.08% on March 31,
2022. Nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.01% on June 30, 2022, a decrease from 0.27% on March 31, 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to the payoff of a single relationship of approximately $3 million.
Period end deposits were $1.83 billion on June 30, 2022 compared to $1.95 billion at March 31, 2022 and an increase of $402 million, or 28%, compared to $1.43 billion at June 30, 2021. Quarterly average deposits for the second quarter of 2022 increased $512 million, or 37%, compared to the second quarter of 2021 and decreased $59 million, or 12% annualized, from the first quarter of 2022.
Noninterest bearing deposits represented 45.9% of total deposits on June 30, 2022, compared to 48.9% on March 31, 2022 and 51.0% at June 30, 2021. The loan to deposit ratio was 73.1% on June 30, 2022 compared to 61.7% at March 31, 2022 and 71.1% at June 30, 2021.
About Avidbank
Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: AVBH), headquartered in Palo Alto, California, offers innovative financial solutions and services. We specialize in commercial & industrial lending, technology and asset-based lending, specialty finance, real estate construction and commercial real estate lending. Avidbank provides a different approach to banking. We do what we say.
Forward-Looking Statement:
This news release contains statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts, and generally include the words "believes," "plans," "intends," "expects," "opportunity," "anticipates," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "may," or words of similar meaning. While we believe that our forward-looking statements and the assumptions underlying them are reasonably based, such statements and assumptions, are, by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties, and thus could later prove to be inaccurate or incorrect. Accordingly, actual results could materially differ from forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to local, regional, national and international economic conditions and events and the impact they may have on us and our customers, and in particular in our market areas; ability to attract deposits and other sources of liquidity; oversupply of property inventory and deterioration in values of California real estate, both residential and commercial; a prolonged slowdown or decline in construction activity; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers; changes in the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs; the cost or effect of acquisitions we may make; the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws, regulations and judicial decisions concerning financial reform, capital requirements, taxes, banking, securities, employment, executive compensation, insurance,
2
Avidbank Holdings, Inc. Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Press Release
and information security) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply; changes in estimates of future reserve requirements and minimum capital requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; ability to adequately underwrite for our asset based and corporate finance lending business lines; our ability to raise capital; inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations; cyber-security threats including loss of system functionality or theft or loss of data; political instability; acts of war or terrorism, or natural disasters, such as earthquakes, or the effects of a pandemic; destabilization in international economies resulting from the European sovereign debt crisis; the effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; the timely development and acceptance of new banking products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; technological changes; the ability to increase market share, retain customers and control expenses; ability to retain and attract key management and personnel; changes in the competitive environment among financial and bank holding companies and other financial service providers; continued volatility in the credit and equity markets and its effect on the general economy; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; changes in our organization, management, compensation and benefit plans, and our ability to retain or expand our management team; the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items. We do not undertake, and specifically disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law.
Contact: Patrick Oakes
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer 408-831-5653
poakes@avidbank.com
3
Avidbank Holdings, Inc. Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Press Release
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
($000, except share and per share amounts)
For the six months ended
2022
2021
June 30,
Second
First
Fourth
Third
Second
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
2022
2021
INCOME AND PER SHARE HIGHLIGHTS
Net income
$ 5,214
$ 4,349
$ 2,534
$ 3,574
$ 3,649
$ 9,563
$ 6,156
Basic earnings per share
0.78
0.73
0.43
0.60
0.62
1.51
1.05
Diluted earnings per share
0.76
0.71
0.42
0.59
0.60
1.47
1.02
Book value per share
18.27
19.20
21.91
21.55
21.26
PERFORMANCE MEASURES
Return on average assets
1.02%
0.83%
0.49%
0.80%
0.94%
0.92%
0.82%
Return on average equity
16.18%
12.72%
7.25%
10.45%
11.15%
14.40%
9.54%
Net interest margin
3.62%
3.05%
2.90%
2.98%
3.28%
3.33%
3.36%
Efficiency ratio
53.43%
63.72%
58.31%
61.91%
62.61%
58.22%
66.94%
Average loans to average deposits
66.88%
62.40%
61.83%
64.69%
74.37%
64.62%
76.19%
CAPITAL
Tier 1 leverage ratio
8.72%
6.85%
6.89%
7.81%
8.64%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
10.17%
9.09%
8.90%
9.94%
10.57%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
10.17%
9.09%
8.90%
9.94%
10.57%
Total risk-based capital ratio
12.25%
11.28%
11.11%
12.44%
13.30%
SHARES OUTSTANDING
Number of common shares outstanding
7,585,924
6,316,573
6,256,682
6,255,752
6,220,872
Average common shares
outstanding - basic
6,687,448
5,935,948
5,904,446
5,898,208
5,892,713
6,316,780
5,878,921
Average common shares
outstanding - diluted
6,821,245
6,116,306
6,101,778
6,072,085
6,051,243
6,474,959
6,036,233
ASSET QUALITY
Allowance for loan losses (ALLL)
to total loans
1.09%
1.08%
1.07%
1.19%
1.24%
ALLL to nonperforming loans
9211.32%
407.43%
402.40%
388.89%
377.59%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.01%
0.15%
0.15%
0.18%
0.21%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.01%
0.27%
0.27%
0.31%
0.33%
Net quarterly charge-offs to total loans
0.00%
0.00%
0.25%
0.00%
0.00%
AVERAGE BALANCES
Gross loans
$1,263,071
$1,215,153
$1,154,254
$1,028,098
$1,023,932
$1,239,245
$1,016,796
Investment securities
487,535
436,427
287,915
231,526
200,016
462,122
184,066
Total assets
2,060,297
2,131,587
2,054,545
1,771,292
1,554,049
2,095,745
1,511,559
Deposits
1,888,494
1,947,208
1,866,704
1,589,384
1,376,736
1,917,689
1,334,487
Shareholders' equity
129,235
138,668
138,589
135,721
131,300
133,925
130,079
AT PERIOD END
Gross loans
$1,338,687
$1,203,657
$1,225,187
$1,074,436
$1,016,200
Investment securities
507,826
468,917
380,170
276,670
208,482
Total assets
2,010,256
2,110,091
2,162,478
1,828,021
1,604,273
Deposits
1,828,752
1,947,278
1,979,410
1,647,613
1,427,177
Shareholders' equity
138,611
121,282
137,100
134,797
132,231
4
Avidbank Holdings, Inc. Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Press Release
Avidbank Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) ($000)
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 31,
June 30,
Assets
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Cash and due from banks
$
50,907
$
47,091
$
29,616
$
34,864
$
27,977
Due from Federal Reserve Bank
35,913
320,336
463,727
378,380
308,596
Total cash and cash equivalents
86,820
367,427
493,343
413,244
336,573
Investment securities - available for sale
477,646
468,917
308,170
276,670
208,482
Investment securities - held to maturity
30,180
-
-
-
-
Total investment securities
507,826
468,917
380,170
276,670
208,482
Loans, net of deferred loan fees
1,336,786
1,201,934
1,223,344
1,073,132
1,014,750
Allowance for loan losses
(14,646)
(13,054)
(13,054)
(12,775)
(12,558)
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses
1,322,140
1,188,880
1,210,290
1,060,357
1,002,192
Bank owned life insurance
32,303
32,087
31,875
31,663
11,559
Premises and equipment, net
4,314
4,331
4,565
4,913
5,138
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
Accrued interest receivable & other assets
56,853
48,449
42,235
41,174
40,329
Total assets
$
2,010,256
$
2,110,091
$
2,162,478
$
1,828,021
$
1,604,273
Liabilities
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
$
838,666
$
952,035
$
993,156
$
872,972
$
728,522
Interest bearing transaction accounts
45,179
47,711
50,674
49,722
30,538
Money market and savings accounts
848,748
812,701
845,718
614,992
541,145
Time deposits
96,159
134,831
89,862
109,927
126,972
Total deposits
1,828,752
1,947,278
1,979,410
1,647,613
1,427,177
FHLB advances
-
-
-
-
-
Subordinated debt, net
21,754
21,729
21,703
21,671
21,636
Other liabilities
21,139
19,802
24,265
23,940
23,229
Total liabilities
1,871,645
1,988,809
2,025,378
1,693,224
1,472,042
Shareholders' equity
Common stock/additional paid-in capital
101,244
72,920
72,799
72,124
71,542
Retained earnings
78,364
73,149
68,801
66,267
62,693
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)
(40,997)
(24,787)
(4,500)
(3,594)
(2,004)
Total shareholders' equity
138,611
121,282
137,100
134,797
132,231
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,010,256
$
2,110,091
$
2,162,478
$
1,828,021
$
1,604,273
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Avidbank Holdings Inc. published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 10:13:04 UTC.