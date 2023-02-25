Avidian Gold : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

For the three and six months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Avidian Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Avidian") for the three and six months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 have been prepared by Management, reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, Continuous Disclosure Obligations of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company herewith discloses that the accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.