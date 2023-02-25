Avidian Gold : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

For the three and six months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
(Expressed in US dollars)
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Avidian Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Avidian") for the three and six months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 have been prepared by Management, reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company.
In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, Continuous Disclosure Obligations of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company herewith discloses that the accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
February 24, 2023
"Steve Roebuck"
"Donna McLean"
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
AVIDIAN GOLD CORP.
Table of Contents
Page
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
1
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
2
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Change in Shareholders' Equity
3
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
4
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
5 - 19
AVIDIAN GOLD CORP.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited; Expressed in US Dollars)
As at
As at
December 31,
June 30,
2022
2022
$
$
Assets
Current
Cash
193,040
265,034
Due from associate
11,690
70,993
Amounts receivable and prepaid expenses
52,298
35,883
Total current assets
257,028
371,910
Non-current assets
Equipment (Note 5)
51,932
70,121
Investment in associate (Note 8)
1,356,905
1,518,163
Total assets
1,665,865
1,960,194
Liabilities
Current
Trade payables and accrued liabilities (Note 10)
316,077
144,237
Total current liabilities
316,077
144,237
Non-current liabilities
Warrant liability (Note 7)
251,623
31,582
Total liabilities
567,700
175,819
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital (Note 6(b))
19,727,302
19,536,485
Share-based payment reserve (Note 6(c))
2,112,943
2,033,015
Deficit
(20,742,080)
(19,785,125)
Total equity
1,098,165
1,784,375
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
1,665,865
1,960,194
DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS AND GOING CONCERN (Note 1)
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Notes 12 and 13)
SUBSEQUENT EVENT (Note 14)
APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Original signed by James Polson, Director
Original signed by Dino Titaro, Director
See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
AVIDIAN GOLD CORP.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited; Expressed in US Dollars)
For the three
For the three
For the six
For the six
months ended
months ended
months ended
months ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
$
$
$
$
Operating Expenses
Exploration and evaluation expenditures (Note 12)
75,118
1,630,986
378,914
3,366,190
General and administrative (Note 11)
90,446
374,053
207,756
625,884
Share-based compensation (Note 6(c))
26,103
83,957
76,283
268,950
Net loss before other losses (gains)
191,667
2,088,996
662,953
4,261,024
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
(2,162)
(5,691)
(4,203)
28,088
Loss from equity accounting in associate (Note 8)
37,107
-
161,258
-
Unrealized (gain) loss on warrant revaluation (Note 7)
146,338
(614,853)
136,947
(2,202,598)
Total other (gains) losses
181,283
(620,544)
294,002
(2,174,510)
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the year
372,950
1,468,452
956,955
2,086,514
Net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to:
Shareholders of the Corporation
372,950
703,984
956,955
1,252,274
Non-controlling interest
-
764,468
-
834,240
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the year
372,950
1,468,452
956,955
2,086,514
Net loss per share - basic and diluted (Note 9)
0.00
0.00
0.01
0.01
Weighted average number of shares
outstanding - basic and diluted (Note 9)
169,765,220
165,106,715
168,760,922
164,986,987
See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
