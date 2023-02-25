Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Avidian Gold Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVG   CA05369E4004

AVIDIAN GOLD CORP.

(AVG)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:37:01 2023-02-24 pm EST
0.0425 CAD   +21.43%
10:41aAvidian Gold : Management's Discussion & Analysis For The Six Months Ended December 31, 2022
PU
02/24Avidian Gold Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/24High Tide Resources Reports Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for Labrador West Iron Project
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avidian Gold : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

02/25/2023 | 10:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

AVIDIAN GOLD CORP.

For the three and six months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in US dollars)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Avidian Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Avidian") for the three and six months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 have been prepared by Management, reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, Continuous Disclosure Obligations of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company herewith discloses that the accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

February 24, 2023

"Steve Roebuck"

"Donna McLean"

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

AVIDIAN GOLD CORP.

Table of Contents

Page

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

1

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

2

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Change in Shareholders' Equity

3

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

4

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

5 - 19

AVIDIAN GOLD CORP.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited; Expressed in US Dollars)

As at

As at

December 31,

June 30,

2022

2022

$

$

Assets

Current

Cash

193,040

265,034

Due from associate

11,690

70,993

Amounts receivable and prepaid expenses

52,298

35,883

Total current assets

257,028

371,910

Non-current assets

Equipment (Note 5)

51,932

70,121

Investment in associate (Note 8)

1,356,905

1,518,163

Total assets

1,665,865

1,960,194

Liabilities

Current

Trade payables and accrued liabilities (Note 10)

316,077

144,237

Total current liabilities

316,077

144,237

Non-current liabilities

Warrant liability (Note 7)

251,623

31,582

Total liabilities

567,700

175,819

Shareholders' Equity

Share capital (Note 6(b))

19,727,302

19,536,485

Share-based payment reserve (Note 6(c))

2,112,943

2,033,015

Deficit

(20,742,080)

(19,785,125)

Total equity

1,098,165

1,784,375

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

1,665,865

1,960,194

DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS AND GOING CONCERN (Note 1)

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Notes 12 and 13)

SUBSEQUENT EVENT (Note 14)

APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Original signed by James Polson, Director

Original signed by Dino Titaro, Director

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements

Page 1 of 19

AVIDIAN GOLD CORP.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited; Expressed in US Dollars)

For the three

For the three

For the six

For the six

months ended

months ended

months ended

months ended

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

$

$

$

$

Operating Expenses

Exploration and evaluation expenditures (Note 12)

75,118

1,630,986

378,914

3,366,190

General and administrative (Note 11)

90,446

374,053

207,756

625,884

Share-based compensation (Note 6(c))

26,103

83,957

76,283

268,950

Net loss before other losses (gains)

191,667

2,088,996

662,953

4,261,024

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(2,162)

(5,691)

(4,203)

28,088

Loss from equity accounting in associate (Note 8)

37,107

-

161,258

-

Unrealized (gain) loss on warrant revaluation (Note 7)

146,338

(614,853)

136,947

(2,202,598)

Total other (gains) losses

181,283

(620,544)

294,002

(2,174,510)

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the year

372,950

1,468,452

956,955

2,086,514

Net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to:

Shareholders of the Corporation

372,950

703,984

956,955

1,252,274

Non-controlling interest

-

764,468

-

834,240

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the year

372,950

1,468,452

956,955

2,086,514

Net loss per share - basic and diluted (Note 9)

0.00

0.00

0.01

0.01

Weighted average number of shares

outstanding - basic and diluted (Note 9)

169,765,220

165,106,715

168,760,922

164,986,987

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements

Page 2 of 19

Disclaimer

Avidian Gold Corp. published this content on 25 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2023 15:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AVIDIAN GOLD CORP.
10:41aAvidian Gold : Management's Discussion & Analysis For The Six Months Ended December 31, 20..
PU
02/24Avidian Gold Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended..
CI
02/24High Tide Resources Reports Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for Labrador West Iron Pro..
MT
02/24High Tide Resources Announces Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate at its Labrador West Iro..
AQ
02/24Avidian's Majority Owned High Tide Resources Announces Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate..
CI
02/10High Tide Resources Enters into Option Agreement to Acquire 100% of the Big Bang Lithiu..
AQ
2022Avidian Gold Raises C$0.22 Million in the Second Tranche of a Private Placement of Shar..
MT
2022Avidian Gold Corp. announced that it has received CAD 0.40423 million in funding
CI
2022Avidian Gold Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement
AQ
2022Avidian Gold Corp. announced a financing transaction
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -0,28 M - -
Net cash 2022 0,27 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -17,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5,85 M 5,85 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart AVIDIAN GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
Avidian Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stephen Roebuck Vice President-Corporate Development
Donna R. McLean Chief Financial Officer
Dino Titaro Chairman
James Polson Independent Director
Stephen J. Altmann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVIDIAN GOLD CORP.6.25%6
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION-7.57%24 011
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED-7.00%7 929
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP.,LTD6.59%6 084
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC-4.18%5 046
KOZA ALTIN ISLETMELERI A.S.-3.88%4 386