Avidian Gold Corp. is engaged in the business of acquiring and exploring gold projects. The Company rights to explore four gold properties in the United States of America and has a 32% ownership of High Tide Resources Corp., which holds the right to explore two properties in Eastern Canada. Its projects include Golden Zone property, Amanita property, and Jungo property. The Golden Zone gold-silver-copper property lies within the Upper Chulitna District of the Valdez Creek Mining District and is an Intrusion-Related Gold System (IRGS) located in the Kuskokwim Mineral Belt on the south side of the Denali Fault in south-central Alaska. Its Amanita property claim block is comprised of 88 lode claims located within the Fairbanks Mining District, approximately 25 kilometers northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska. The Jungo Property is approximately 19.6 square kilometers in area, comprising approximately 235 unpatented claims. Its other properties include Labrador West and Lac Pegma.

