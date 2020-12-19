Avidian Gold : December 17, 2020 -Avidian Reports Amanita Drill Results from First Two Holes Including, 27.22 m of 3.11 g/t Au in Hole AM20-02 Intersected Below 27.0 m of 4.22g/t Au in Trench D-West

Avidian Reports Amanita Drill Results from First Two Holes Including, 27.22 m of 3.11 g/t Au in Hole AM20-02 Intersected Below 27.0 m of 4.22g/t Au in Trench D-West

TORONTO, Ontario, December 17, 2020 - Avidian Gold Corp. ("Avidian" or the "Company") (TSX-V:AVG & OTCQB: AVGDF) is pleased to provide assay results from the first two holes of its nine-hole2020 drill campaign at the Amanita property located 5 kilometres south and contiguous to Kinross Gold's (TSX: K) Fort Knox mine in the Fairbanks Mining District, Alaska (Figure 1).

Gold mineralization was encountered in both holes, with the highlight being 22.72 m of 3.11 g/t Au from Hole AM20-02; this intersection occurs approximately 60 metres below Trench D-West, which returned 27.0 m of 4.22 g/t Au (Avidian Press Release dated January 7, 2020).

Avidian President Steve Roebuck states: "We are very pleased with the assay results from drill hole AM20-02. It is the most significant hole drilled on the Amanita Property to date, topping Kinross's 39 historic RC holes by a very wide margin. That intercept, coupled with the overlying 2019 surface trench results, defines an outcropping zone of significant gold mineralization that will be further tested on strike and down dip in 2021. Results from AM20- 01 indicate we still have much to learn with regard to the structural complexities in the area of Trench C-North. We are however, gaining a much better understanding of the controls on mineralization at Amanita and recognize as a result of the 2020 program that the area of interest is more extensive than we originally thought. We can also confirm the need for deeper drill holes to test for mineralized intrusive at depth as an intrusive of interest was encountered at the bottom of Hole 7."

Results from seven of the nine holes drilled in 2020 remain outstanding and will be released once they have been received; however, the Company has encountered significant delays from the labs and cannot be certain when results will be available.

Drill holes AM20-01 and AM20-02 were designed to test for the down dip extent of the mineralization encountered in trenches C-North and D-West, respectively. The mineralization between these two trenches trends in a NE direction over a strike extent of 200 m (See Figure 2). Table 1 below summarizes the assay results encountered in holes AM20-01 and AM20-02.

Table 1: Significant Gold Intersections in Holes AM20-01 and AM20-02

Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Grade (g/t Au) AM20-01 93.65 96.77 3.12 1.39 AM20-02 26.73 31.27 4.54 0.68 34.35 40.45 6.10 1.49 76.41 110.30 33.89 2.56 Including 76.41 103.63 27.22 3.11 Including 76.41 89.28 12.87 6.23 Including 78.96 84.76 5.80 13.30

