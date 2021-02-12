Log in
Avidian Gold : February 12, 2021 -High Tide Resources Appoints Todd Burlingame as VP Corporate Development

02/12/2021 | 01:23pm EST
High Tide Resources Appoints Todd Burlingame as VP Corporate

Development

TORONTO, Ontario, February 12, 2021 - Avidian Gold Corp (TSX-V: AVG & OTCQB: AVGDF) is pleased to announce that its majority controlled private subsidiary High Tide Resources Corp. ("High Tide or the "Company") has appointed Todd Burlingame as Vice President of Corporate Development effective immediately.

Mr. Burlingame is a resource development professional and geologist with over 30 years of greenfield and brownfield mineral exploration and development experience across northern Canada. Over his career Todd has held key executive roles on major projects totalling billions of dollars and has successfully acquired approvals for the development of mining operations, mineral processing facilities and hydroelectric plants including the Kami Iron Ore project, Voisey's Bay Nickel commercial processing plant and the Lower Churchill Hydro project.

He has led numerous Impact and Benefit Agreement negotiations between companies and indigenous groups and, while in the position of Chair and CEO of two federal/indigenous resource co-management boards, he successfully negotiated cooperation agreements between federal, territorial, and land claims group organizations.

Steve Roebuck, President of High Tide Resource states: "I am very pleased to welcome Todd to the High Tide team. He has a proven record of advancing projects from grassroots to production stages and his experience in the Labrador Trough will have an immediate impact on High Tide's move to become a significant player in the region and beyond. Todd understands the value of incorporating a sustainable development approach to advancing projects and with his guidance I am confident that High Tide will distinguish itself and provide heightened shareholder value by embracing these opportunities".

Todd Burlingame states: "This is an exciting time to work with Steve and become a part of the High Tide team. I know that by focussing on the fundamentals of project development, being cognisant of emerging green and low carbon technologies, and identifying opportunities for strategic partnerships we will become the preferred provider of investment opportunities in the mining sector. With the recent addition of the Lac Pegma Copper Nickel Cobalt property, we are well on our way to bringing a portfolio of high value, least-risk assets to the market. I look forward to a safe and exciting 2021 and beyond."

About High Tide Resources Corp.

High Tide is a private corporation that is focused on, and committed to, the development of advanced-stage mineral projects in Canada using industry best practices combined with a strongsocial license from local communities. It has a disciplined and veteran management team of technical and business-oriented professionals that is advancing its Labrador West iron property located in Newfoundland & Labrador and its Lac Pegma copper nickel cobalt sulphide deposit located in Quebec, Canada. High Tide is majority owned by Avidian Gold Corp.

About Avidian Gold Corp.

Avidian brings a disciplined and veteran team of project managers together with a focus on advanced stage gold exploration projects in Alaska. Avidian's Golden Zone project hosts a NI 43-101 Indicated gold resource of 267,400 ounces (4,187,000 tonnes at 1.99 g/t Au) plus an Inferred gold resource of 35,900 ounces (1,353,000 tonnes at 0.83 g/t Au)*. Additional projects include the Amanita and the Amanita NE gold properties which are both adjacent to Kinross Gold's Fort Knox gold mine in Alaska, and the Jungo gold/copper property in Nevada. *Technical Report on the Golden Zone Property, August 17, 2017, L. McGarry P.Geo & I. Trinder P.Geo, A.C.A Howe International Ltd.

For further information, please contact:

Steve Roebuck

High Tide President & VP Exploration Mobile: (905) 741-5458

Email: sroebuck@avidiangold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-looking information

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements". These statements are based on information currently available to the Company and the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results relating to, among other things, results of exploration, project development, reclamation and capital costs of the Company's mineral properties, and the Company's financial condition and prospects, could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements for many reasons such as: changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; changes in demand and prices for minerals; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with the activities of the Company; and other matters discussed in this news release. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place unduereliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Disclaimer

Avidian Gold Corp. published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 18:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
