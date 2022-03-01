Avidian Gold : February 28, 2022 -Avidian Continues to Encounter Au-Cu-Ag Mineralization at the Copper King Prospect on its Golden Zone Project, Alaska

Avidian Continues to Encounter Au-Cu-Ag Mineralization at the

Copper King Prospect on its Golden Zone Project, Alaska

TORONTO, Ontario, February 28, 2022 - Avidian Gold Corp. ("Avidian" or the "Company") (TSX-V: AVG & OTCQB: AVGDF) is pleased to provide an update from the Copper King/Long Creek 2021 reverse-circulation ("RC") drilling program at its district-scale (125.5 sq. km) Golden Zone Project (Figure 1) strategically located in south-central Alaska midway between Anchorage and Fairbanks only 10 km west of paved State Highway 3, the Alaska Railroad and the 345 kV Alaska Intertie power lines.

A total of 1,512.54 m in ten (10) RC holes were drilled within the Copper King/Long Creek area as a follow-up to the previous drilling to test the continuity of a known mineralized conglomeratic unit and geophysical targets related to a large magnetic low and CSAMT Impedance anomaly which defined near-surface resistivity highs that are interpreted to be intrusions into overlying sediments, all within the vicinity of a quartz-eye granite porphyry.

The Copper King/Long Creek area occurs in the Long Creek mineralized corridor, which is characterized by Cu-Au-Ag mineralization in a variety of geological settings over a 2 km long strike length (Figure 2). Mineralization is typically proximal to a distinct quartz-eye granite porphyry which locally contains disseminated molybdenite and chalcopyrite. Mineralization styles at Copper King occurring within 250 m of the main granite outcrop include: i) replacement mineralization in conglomerate such as seen in T18-11 that encountered 21.0 m @ 0.13 g/t Au,

13.1 g/t Ag, and 0.45% Cu and 3.0 m @ 16.08 g/t Au, 50.6 g/t Ag and 0.78% Cu in T18-05;ii) massive sulphide skarn mineralization such as 9.1 m @ 8.71 g/t Au, 80.8 g/t Ag, 3.57% Cu in hole CK18-01;iii) stockwork quartz mineralization such as in a grab sample that returned 4.8 g/t Au, 106 g/t Ag, 1.41% Cu; iv) quartz-sulphidevein mineralization as seen in historic hole CK- 94-2that returned 6.1 m @ 1.09 g/t Au, 9.17 g/t Ag and 0.36% Cu; and mafic dike-relatedmineralization as in a grab sample that returned 1.44 g/t Au, 87.5 g/t Ag, 3.29% Cu.

Drilling in the Copper King/Long Creek area in 2021 focused on two main targets. The first is replacement mineralization within a conglomerate horizon (Style i as above) that is intermittently exposed over a strike length of 2 km as this conglomerate is known to contain significant mineralization locally as noted above. The drilling program only tested the northeastern portion of the conglomerate horizon (5 holes) over a strike length of approximately 1 km at a minimum 200 m spacing (see Figure 3) with significantly anomalous Cu, Ag, and Au noted in 4 of 5 holes such as 10.67 m @ 0.51 g/t Au, 7.3 g/t Ag and 0.19 % Cu including 1.52 m @ 2.23 g/t Au, 18.3 g/t Ag and 0.43% Cu in hole GZ21RC-07. The second target is mineralization more clearly related

1