Avidian Gold : November 11, 2020 -High Tide Resources Intersects 314.7 m Grading 29.6% Total Fe From Its Labrador West Iron Project

High Tide Resources Intersects 314.7 m Grading 29.6% Total Fe

From Its Labrador West Iron Project

TORONTO, Ontario, November 11, 2020 - High Tide Resources Corp. ("High Tide" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from its Phase One core drilling program on the Labrador West Iron Property ("Labrador West" or the "Property"). High Tide is a majority controlled private subsidiary of Avidian Gold Corp ("Avidian" - TSX-V: AVG - OTCQB: AVGDF), a company with advanced stage gold assets in Alaska and Nevada.

A total of four NQ-diameter diamond drill holes totaling 999 metres were completed at Labrador West between July and September 2020 (Table 1). These drill holes were designed to the test the lithological and grade continuity between several key and widely spaced historical Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. ("Rio Tinto") drill holes completed on the property from 2010 to 2012. Due to poor ground conditions two of the four holes, 56 & 58, were stopped while still in high- grade iron oxide mineralization but will be re-drilled to establish extent and depth of mineralization.

Labrador West Assay Highlights Include:

Hole 20LB0056

35.3% Total Fe over 25.7 metres and 33.8% Total Fe over 60.0 metres

Hole 20LB0057

29.6% Total Fe over 314.7 metres

Hole 20LB0058

26.9% Total Fe over 115.7 metres and 31.0% Total Fe over 57.2 metres

Hole 20LB0059

26.8% Total Fe over 321.5 metres

High Tide's President and VP of Exploration, Steve Roebuck, states: "We are very pleased with the drill results from Labrador West. The iron grades and intercept widths are in line with, and in places even exceed, Rio Tinto's historical results and validate our belief in the high-qualityof the project. Our near-termplans include releasing a NI 43-101technical report in the coming weeks with plans to take High Tide public in the first quarter of 2021, followed by a drilling campaign next spring/summer that will lead to a maiden resource estimate."

The Labrador West Iron Property is comprised of four mineral licences (99 mineral claims), 2,475 hectares in size. These four mineral licences are located less than 30 km northeast of the town of Labrador City within the Labrador Trough in Newfoundland and Labrador (Figure 1). The Labrador Trough of western Labrador and Quebec constitutes Canada's premier iron producing district and is host to major iron ore deposits that have been mined for more than half a century.