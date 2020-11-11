Avidian Gold : November 11, 2020 -High Tide Resources Intersects 314.7 m Grading 29.6% Total Fe From Its Labrador West Iron Project

High Tide Resources Intersects 314.7 m Grading 29.6% Total Fe
From Its Labrador West Iron Project
TORONTO, Ontario, November 11, 2020 - High Tide Resources Corp. ("High Tide" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from its Phase One core drilling program on the Labrador West Iron Property ("Labrador West" or the "Property"). High Tide is a majority controlled private subsidiary of Avidian Gold Corp ("Avidian" - TSX-V: AVG - OTCQB: AVGDF), a company with advanced stage gold assets in Alaska and Nevada.
A total of four NQ-diameter diamond drill holes totaling 999 metres were completed at Labrador West between July and September 2020 (Table 1). These drill holes were designed to the test the lithological and grade continuity between several key and widely spaced historical Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. ("Rio Tinto") drill holes completed on the property from 2010 to 2012. Due to poor ground conditions two of the four holes, 56 & 58, were stopped while still in high- grade iron oxide mineralization but will be re-drilled to establish extent and depth of mineralization.
Labrador West Assay Highlights Include:
Hole 20LB0056
35.3% Total Fe over 25.7 metres and 33.8% Total Fe over 60.0 metres
Hole 20LB0057
29.6% Total Fe over 314.7 metres
Hole 20LB0058
26.9% Total Fe over 115.7 metres and 31.0% Total Fe over 57.2 metres
Hole 20LB0059
26.8% Total Fe over 321.5 metres
High Tide's President and VP of Exploration, Steve Roebuck, states: "We are very pleased with the drill results from Labrador West. The iron grades and intercept widths are in line with, and in places even exceed, Rio Tinto's historical results and validate our belief in the high-qualityof the project. Our near-termplans include releasing a NI 43-101technical report in the coming weeks with plans to take High Tide public in the first quarter of 2021, followed by a drilling campaign next spring/summer that will lead to a maiden resource estimate."
The Labrador West Iron Property is comprised of four mineral licences (99 mineral claims), 2,475 hectares in size. These four mineral licences are located less than 30 km northeast of the town of Labrador City within the Labrador Trough in Newfoundland and Labrador (Figure 1). The Labrador Trough of western Labrador and Quebec constitutes Canada's premier iron producing district and is host to major iron ore deposits that have been mined for more than half a century.
Labrador West is located in close proximity to Iron Ore Company of Canada's (IOC) Carol Lake iron ore mining operations within the Sokoman Formation. High Tide acquired the Property in August 2019 through an option agreement with Altius Resources Inc. ("Altius").
Figure 1: Labrador West Iron Property Location
The drilling program and core logging and sampling activities were supervised by a Qualified Person from Mercator Geological Services Limited ("Mercator") using Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") best practice methods that included a strict Quality Assurance and Quality Control ("QAQC") Program. The Phase One diamond drilling program was completed on Crown Land using a CDI 500 heli-portable diamond drilling rig provided by Cartwright Drilling Inc. ("Cartwright") of Happy Valley - Goose Bay, NL and supported by a Eurocopter AS350 B2 helicopter provided by Heli-Boreal Inc. of Sept-Îles Québec. The drilling program was completed using NQ drilling rods which return drill core with a diameter of 47.6 mm. HW diameter casing was also used to stabilize the hole and to increase core recoveries in areas with poor ground conditions. In some drill holes core loss was evident due to poor ground conditions and noted in the geotechnical logs.
Table 1: Summary of Labrador West Phase One Drilling Program
|
Drill Hole
|
Easting (m)
|
Northing (m)
|
Azimuth (º)
|
|
Inclination (º)
|
Hole Depth (m)
|
20LB0056*
|
650609
|
5895214
|
341.0
|
|
-80
|
128
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20LB0057
|
650850
|
5895414
|
340.8
|
|
-80
|
347
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20LB0058*
|
651068
|
5895589
|
339.6
|
|
-80
|
190
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20LB0059
|
650631
|
5895442
|
339.8
|
|
-80
|
334
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total metres (m)
|
999
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
Collar locations were surveyed using a handheld Garmin 64s GPS unit and are reported in UTM NAD83 Zone 19N
-
True widths are estimated to be approximately 90% of the reported intervals
-
Core drilling program using NQ diameter drilling rods
-
*Holes were stopped in mineralization due to poor ground conditions
Drill hole locations (collar coordinates) were surveyed using a handheld Garmin 64s GPS unit and recorded in UTM NAD83 Zone 19N (Table 1). Drill core was logged and sampled for assay testing using a strict QAQC procedure, and magnetic susceptibility was recorded using a KT-10 magnetic susceptibility meter. Geotechnical logging recorded core box tags, total core recovery (TCR), and rock quality designation (RQD). Downhole surveys were completed on two of the four drill holes completed using a Reflex Gyro downhole survey tool to measure the dip and true azimuth of the drill hole at 25 m intervals.
A summary of significant assay results from the Labrador West Phase One core drilling program is shown below in Table 2 and collar locations in Figure 2. A drill hole cross section is also shown below in Figure 3 indicating the composite assay results.
Table 2: Significant Assay Results from Labrador West Phase One Drilling Program
|
Hole ID
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Interval (m)
|
Total Fe (%)
|
Recovery (%)
|
20LB0056
|
31.5
|
57.2
|
25.7
|
35.3
|
35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20LB0056
|
68.0
|
128.0
|
60.0
|
33.8
|
66
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20LB0057
|
23.3
|
338.0
|
314.7
|
29.6
|
74
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20LB0058
|
4.5
|
120.2
|
115.7
|
26.9
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20LB0058
|
132.8
|
190.0
|
57.2
|
31.0
|
91
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20LB0059
|
1.8
|
323.3
|
321.5
|
26.8
|
70
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
Assay composites are reported using a 15% Total Fe cut-off grade
-
Minimum composite length = 10 m
-
Maximum consecutive waste interval = 10 m
-
Composite assay intervals shown are measured core lengths and true widths are estimated to be approximately 90% of the reported intervals. The Company and its geological consultants are not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the assay data disclosed herein. Sample recoveries vary from 3% to 100% and samples were constrained to a minimum of 30 cm of rock volume. Sample sizes averaged 2 metres with more constrained sampling as deemed necessary by the logging geologist. Recoveries were estimated for composite intervals using geotechnical information recorded at time of logging.
Figure 2: Labrador West Iron Property Phase One Drill Hole Locations
Geological Summary
The Phase One core drilling program intercepted rocks of the Sokoman Formation which can be informally divided into three iron formation lithofacies characterised by different mineralogy and textures. These three lithofacies are not exclusive and there can be some overlap in mineral assemblages. Iron formation facies present in the project area are known to be heterogeneous and bands with differing composition and mineralogy can occur at the sub-millimetre scale. Bedrock sequences are predominantly comprised of oxide facies iron formation containing abundant specular hematite and/or magnetite interbedded with variably altered silicate-carbonate iron formation facies lithologies. The three main lithofacies are briefly described as follows.
Oxide Facies
The oxide facies is dominated by the iron oxide minerals, hematite and magnetite accompanied by quartz occurring predominantly as chert. There may be accessory carbonates (calcite or dolomite), silicates, and, rarely, manganese oxides or carbonates. Production experience in the Labrador Trough indicates that hematite and magnetite in such a lithological setting tend to be readily easily
