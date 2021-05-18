Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Avidian Gold Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVG   CA05369E1034

AVIDIAN GOLD CORP.

(AVG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avidian Gold : May 17, 2021 -High Tide Commences Geophysical Survey at its Lac Pegma Copper – Nickel – Cobalt Project in Quebec

05/18/2021 | 07:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

High Tide Commences Geophysical Survey at its Lac Pegma Copper

- Nickel - Cobalt Project in Quebec

TORONTO, Ontario, May 17, 2021 - High Tide Resources Corp. ("High Tide" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Prospectair Geosurveys Inc. based in Gatineau, Quebec to perform a Heliborne High-Resolution Magnetic and Time-Domain Electromagnetic Survey at its 100% owned Lac Pegma Copper - Nickel - Cobalt property located 50 kilometers southeast of Fermont, Quebec. High Tide is a majority controlled private subsidiary of Avidian Gold Corp ("Avidian" TSX-V: AVG & OTCQB: AVGDF), a company with advanced stage gold assets in Alaska and Nevada.

High Tide Director and Interim CEO, Steve Roebuck, states: "We are very pleased to commence work on the Lac Pegma Project. The high-resolutionMag and EM survey is a key part of our program to expand the historical resource and identify new targets at Lac Pegma. Mapping the ultra mafics with Mag and tracking electromagnetic conductors on a 50-meterline spacing will provide our geologist with a much better understanding of the geology and potential target areas. Historical data (mag only) from government surveys dates back to 1980 and is very widely spaced."

The survey will be carried out with traverse lines oriented N025 in order to properly map the dominant magnetic/geological strike, and with a 50m line spacing. Control lines will be flown perpendicular to traverse lines and at a 500 m line spacing. Total survey distance is 599-line kilometers. The survey begins on or before May 17 and data collection is expected to be completed within 2 to 3 days weather dependent.

Qualified Person Statement

All scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was prepared and approved by Steve Roebuck, P.Geo., interim CEO & VP Exploration of High Tide Resources Corp. who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved this news release.

About High Tide Resources Corp.

High Tide is a private corporation that is focused on, and committed to, the development of advanced-stage mineral projects in Canada using industry best practices combined with a strong social license from local communities. High Tide is earning a 100% interest the Labrador West Iron project located adjacent to IOC/Rio Tinto's 23 mtpy Carol Lake Mine in Labrador City, Labrador and owns a 100% interest in the Lac Pegma Copper-Nickel-Cobalt deposit located 50 kilometres southeast of Fermont, Quebec. High Tide's majority shareholder is Avidian Gold.

For further information, please contact:

Steve Roebuck

High Tide Interim CEO & VP Exploration

Mobile: (905) 741-5458

Email: sroebuck@avidiangold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-looking information

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements". These statements are based on information currently available to the Company and the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward- looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results relating to, among other things, results of exploration, project development, reclamation and capital costs of the Company's mineral properties, and the Company's financial condition and prospects, could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements for many reasons such as: changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; changes in demand and prices for minerals; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with the activities of the Company; and other matters discussed in this news release. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

2

Disclaimer

Avidian Gold Corp. published this content on 17 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 11:42:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AVIDIAN GOLD CORP.
07:43aAVIDIAN GOLD  : May 17, 2021 -High Tide Commences Geophysical Survey at its Lac ..
PU
05/13AVIDIAN GOLD  : Updates Non-Brokered Private Placement
AQ
05/12AVIDIAN GOLD  : May 12, 2021 -Avidian Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placem..
PU
05/07Metals & Mining Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand..
AQ
05/03Global Metals & Mining Live Virtual Investor Conference May 4th, 5th, and 6th
AQ
04/27AVIDIAN GOLD  : Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
AQ
04/26AVIDIAN GOLD  : Raising C$6 Million in a Private Placement of Share Units
MT
04/22AVIDIAN GOLD  : April 22, 2021 -Avidian Announces DTC Eligibility of Common Shar..
PU
04/13AVIDIAN GOLD  : High Tide Resources Corp. - In Preparation for Going Public High..
AQ
04/12AVIDIAN GOLD  : April 12, 2021 -In Preparation for Going Public High Tide Resour..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -2,75 M - -
Net cash 2020 0,49 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,49x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 20,4 M 20,4 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart AVIDIAN GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
Avidian Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen Roebuck President & Chief Executive Officer
Donna R. McLean Chief Financial Officer
David C. Anderson Chairman
Dino Titaro Vice Chairman
James Polson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVIDIAN GOLD CORP.-11.11%20
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED16.17%31 206
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)19.55%16 729
HAL TRUST30.09%15 777
LIFO AB5.86%9 100
KINNEVIK AB22.53%9 012