Avidian Gold : May 17, 2021 -High Tide Commences Geophysical Survey at its Lac Pegma Copper – Nickel – Cobalt Project in Quebec

High Tide Commences Geophysical Survey at its Lac Pegma Copper

- Nickel - Cobalt Project in Quebec

TORONTO, Ontario, May 17, 2021 - High Tide Resources Corp. ("High Tide" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Prospectair Geosurveys Inc. based in Gatineau, Quebec to perform a Heliborne High-Resolution Magnetic and Time-Domain Electromagnetic Survey at its 100% owned Lac Pegma Copper - Nickel - Cobalt property located 50 kilometers southeast of Fermont, Quebec. High Tide is a majority controlled private subsidiary of Avidian Gold Corp ("Avidian" TSX-V: AVG & OTCQB: AVGDF), a company with advanced stage gold assets in Alaska and Nevada.

High Tide Director and Interim CEO, Steve Roebuck, states: "We are very pleased to commence work on the Lac Pegma Project. The high-resolutionMag and EM survey is a key part of our program to expand the historical resource and identify new targets at Lac Pegma. Mapping the ultra mafics with Mag and tracking electromagnetic conductors on a 50-meterline spacing will provide our geologist with a much better understanding of the geology and potential target areas. Historical data (mag only) from government surveys dates back to 1980 and is very widely spaced."

The survey will be carried out with traverse lines oriented N025 in order to properly map the dominant magnetic/geological strike, and with a 50m line spacing. Control lines will be flown perpendicular to traverse lines and at a 500 m line spacing. Total survey distance is 599-line kilometers. The survey begins on or before May 17 and data collection is expected to be completed within 2 to 3 days weather dependent.

Qualified Person Statement

All scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was prepared and approved by Steve Roebuck, P.Geo., interim CEO & VP Exploration of High Tide Resources Corp. who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved this news release.

About High Tide Resources Corp.

High Tide is a private corporation that is focused on, and committed to, the development of advanced-stage mineral projects in Canada using industry best practices combined with a strong social license from local communities. High Tide is earning a 100% interest the Labrador West Iron project located adjacent to IOC/Rio Tinto's 23 mtpy Carol Lake Mine in Labrador City, Labrador and owns a 100% interest in the Lac Pegma Copper-Nickel-Cobalt deposit located 50 kilometres southeast of Fermont, Quebec. High Tide's majority shareholder is Avidian Gold.