Avidian Gold : May 28, 2021 -Avidian Extends Closing Of Non-Brokered Private Placement

TORONTO, Ontario, May 28, 2021 - Avidian Gold Corp. ("Avidian" or the "Company") (TSX-

AVG & OTCQB: AVGDF) wishes to announce the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") has approved a 14 day extension to the closing of the Company's private placement announced on April 26, 2021 (the " Offering ") to allow time to receive and process subscription agreements.

The Offering includes the sale of common shares of the Company issued on a "flow-through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "FT Shares") at a price of $0.18 per FT Share, for gross proceeds of up to $2,500,000. The remainder of the Offering will comprise the sale of units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $6,000,000 when combined with the sale of FT Shares. Units will consist of one common share of the Company and a half warrant (a "Warrant"). Each full Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire a common share of the Company at $0.20 for thirty-six (36) months. The Company reserves the right to up-size the Offering by 25%. The Offering is expected to close on or about June 9, 2021, subject to TSXV approval.

About Avidian Gold Corp.

Avidian brings a disciplined and veteran team of project managers together with a focus on advanced stage gold exploration projects in Alaska. Avidian's Golden Zone project hosts a NI 43- 101 indicated gold resource of 267,400 ounces (4,187,000 tonnes at 1.99 g/t Au) plus an inferred gold resource of 35,900 ounces (1,353,000 tonnes at 0.83 g/t Au)*. Additional projects include the Amanita and the Amanita NE gold properties which are both adjacent to Kinross Gold's Fort Knox gold mine in Alaska, and the Jungo gold-copper property in Nevada. *Technical Report on the Golden Zone Property, August 17, 2017, L. McGarry P.Geo & I. Trinder P.Geo, A.C.A Howe International Ltd.

