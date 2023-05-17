Advanced search
    RNA   US05370A1088

AVIDITY BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(RNA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-16 pm EDT
10.95 USD   -2.67%
Avidity Biosciences : FDA Eases Partial Clinical Hold on AOC 1001

05/17/2023 | 07:34am EDT
By Chris Wack


Avidity Biosciences said Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has eased the partial clinical hold on AOC 1001, allowing Avidity to double the number of participants in its open-label extension study receiving 4 mg/kg of AOC 1001.

The company said the FDA also is allowing new participant enrollment for AOC 1001 at 2 mg/kg.

Data from the study will be used to finalize the AOC 1001 pivotal dose and Phase 3 study design for adults with myotonic dystrophy type 1.

In September 2022, the FDA placed a partial clinical hold on all new participant enrollment of AOC 1001 due to a rare serious adverse event reported in a single participant in the 4 mg/kg cohort of the Phase 1/2 trial.

Avidity said it remains on track to share a first look at the data from the study at the end of 2023.

Avidity shares were up 14% to $12.50 in premarket trading.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-17-23 0733ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7,50 M - -
Net income 2023 -232 M - -
Net cash 2023 429 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,39x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 775 M 775 M -
EV / Sales 2023 46,2x
EV / Sales 2024 129x
Nbr of Employees 186
Free-Float 71,8%
Managers and Directors
Sarah Boyce President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael F. MacLean Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Troy E. Wilson Non-Executive Chairman
W. Michael Flanagan Chief Scientific & Technical Officer
Steven G. Hughes Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVIDITY BIOSCIENCES, INC.-50.65%775
CSL LIMITED5.71%97 727
BIOGEN INC.11.08%44 524
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-3.78%41 935
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-21.97%25 201
UCB16.10%17 586
