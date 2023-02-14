Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Avidity Biosciences, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    RNA   US05370A1088

AVIDITY BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(RNA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:59:31 2023-02-14 am EST
24.07 USD   +2.16%
09:27aAvidity Biosciences Gets FDA Orphan Designation for AOC 1020
DJ
09:01aAvidity Biosciences Receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation for AOC 1020 for the Treatment of Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy
PR
02/13US FDA Grants Orphan Drug Label to Avidity Biosciences' Treatment for Muscle Wasting Disease
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avidity Biosciences Gets FDA Orphan Designation for AOC 1020

02/14/2023 | 09:27am EST
By Colin Kellaher


Avidity Biosciences Inc. on Tuesday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted orphan-drug designation to AOC 1020 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, hereditary muscle-weakening condition.

The San Diego biopharmaceutical company is currently conducting a Phase 1/2 study of AOC 1020 in adults with the disease, which is marked by life-long, progressive loss of muscle function that causes significant pain, fatigue and disability.

The FDA's orphan-drug program gives special status to drugs and biologics for diseases and disorders that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the U.S., and provides for an extended marketing exclusivity period against competition.

Avidity in January said it won FDA fast-track designation, designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of treatments for serious or potentially life-threatening illnesses with high unmet medical needs, for AOC 1020 in facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.


Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-14-23 0927ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8,33 M - -
Net income 2022 -173 M - -
Net cash 2022 371 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,02x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 565 M 1 565 M -
EV / Sales 2022 143x
EV / Sales 2023 203x
Nbr of Employees 125
Free-Float 76,6%
