Avidity Biosciences Gets Fast Track Designation for AOC 1044

Avidity Biosciences Inc. said Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track designation to AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy in people with mutations amenable to exon 44 skipping.

The biopharmaceutical company said AOC 1044 is being assessed in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for people living with DMD44, and is the first of multiple antibody oligonucleotide conjugates it is developing for DMD.

Avidity plans to report results from the healthy volunteer portion of the trial in the second half of 2023.

Fast Track designation enables more frequent interactions with the FDA to expedite the development and review process for drugs intended to treat serious or life-threatening conditions and that demonstrate the potential to address unmet medical needs.

