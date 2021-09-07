Avidly Oyj : How to build your growth engine with modern marketing and sales

We are in the beginning of a new era in marketing and sales. This new era will help companies to boost their productivity in marketing and sales and ultimately grow faster. And the sooner you step into that era the sooner you will start your new growth story.

The digitalization has introduced a whole new way to control the customer experience during the customer's journey. The ways to impact the customer during that journey are more powerful and the roles of marketing and sales are moving closer to each other - and finally forming a new entity around customer experience.

A modern marketing and sales model doesn't any more separate what is marketing and what is sales, but merely divides the whole way of influencing the customer during her journey in a new way.



We at Avidly want to help you with your growth journey. We believe that true growth starts from marketing and sales and especially these two functions need to start working parallelly. The biggest advantage lies in connecting marketing and sales activities in a unique way.

To help building this connection between marketing and sales we created the Avidly Growth Platform. It has two parts: 1. The TomorroWave, which helps in creating the marketing and sales strategy around the customer's journey and managing the operations and 2. Avidly Opportunity Map, which helps in seizing the growth opportunities by creating unique combinations of actions to drive growth (Picture 2). You can see more about the TomorroWave here (link to Tomorrowave).

Avidly Opportunity map has 3+1 layers around its center, the TomorroWave. First there are the 4 opportunities a company can start building their growth on. You should start from your business objectives and seize these opportunities to achieve them . Opportunities are: Build winning strategies and commercialization, Create impactful customer experiences, Maximize the benefits of tech and data and Enable market and organizational growth.

Each opportunity can be fulfilled with different capabilities. That's the second layer. There are 12 different capabilities divided in these four opportunities. Each capability includes multiple actions - or services from Avidly's point of view - how we together can reach the impact we want. These actions are the third layer.

But you shouldn't start from the actions (services). Because then you don't actually seize the opportunity, but merely do as you have always done. The unique growth strategy will be created with these capabilities and actions for your unique situation starting from the business objectives and opportunities to seize them and going through capabilities to a unique combination of actions.

But it is important to understand that we can boost every capability, raise the productivity of marketing and sales with marketing and sales technology. Each and every capability can raise their productivity with technology - and platforms like Hubspot are covering quite many of them already.

Check out this introduction video where I will tell a bit more about the Avidly Opportunity map. And after that you can start looking at your business objectives and dig deeper into different opportunities and capabilities in our Avidly Academy course of Modern Sales and Marketing with the Avidly Opportunity map.