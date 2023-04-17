Advanced search
    AVDX   US05368X1028

AVIDXCHANGE HOLDINGS, INC.

(AVDX)
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2023-04-12
7.520 USD   +1.62%
04:31pAvidXchange Announces Timing of Its First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
GL
04/12Goldman Sachs Trims Price Target on AvidXchange Holdings to $8 From $8.50, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
04/05KeyBanc Cuts AvidXchange Holdings's Price Target to $10 From $12, Overweight Rating Kept
MT
AvidXchange Announces Timing of Its First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

04/17/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVDX), a leading provider of accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers, today announced that its first quarter 2023 ended March 31, 2023, financial results will be released on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. AvidXchange will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on May 3, 2023, to discuss the company’s financial results.

The call will be broadcast live via webcast at https://ir.avidxchange.com/. Following the completion of the call, a recorded replay of the call will be available on the AvidXchange Investor Relations website.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange is a leading provider of accounts payable (“AP”) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers. AvidXchange’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for more than 8,800 businesses and it has made payments to more than 965,000 supplier customers of its buyers over the past five years. To learn more about how AvidXchange is transforming the way companies pay their bills, visit https://www.avidxchange.com/.

Contacts:

Investor Contact:
Subhaash Kumar
skumar1@avidxchange.com
813-760-2309

Media Contact:
Olivia Sorrells
osorrells@avidxchange.com
386-848-3656


