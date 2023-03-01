Advanced search
    AVDX   US05368X1028

AVIDXCHANGE HOLDINGS, INC.

(AVDX)
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2023-02-20
10.05 USD   -0.89%
AvidXchange : Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation
Earnings Flash (AVDX) AVIDXCHANGE Reports Q4 Revenue $86.2M, vs. Street Est of $85.3M
AvidXchange Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results
AvidXchange : Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation

03/01/2023 | 07:01am EST
EARNINGS PRESENTATION

FOURTH QUARTER 2022

March 1, 2023

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and often contain words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar words and phrases indicating future results. The information presented in this presentation related to our expectations of future performance, including guidance for our revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2023, statements related to the significance of our string of quarterly results having beaten expectations, the agility of our organizational structure, the speed of digital transformation in our addressable markets, the acceleration of our path to breakeven, and other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact, are forward-looking in nature. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. We therefore cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements.

Factors which could cause actual results or effects to differ materially from those reflected in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risk factors and other cautionary statements described, from time to time, in AvidXchange's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including, without limitation, AvidXchange's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with the SEC, which may be obtained on the investor relations section of our website (https://ir.avidxchange.com/) and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Any forward- looking statements made by us in this presentation are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date they are made, and we assume no obligation to update any of these statements in light of new information, future events or otherwise unless required under the federal securities laws.

NON-GAAP MEASURES AND OTHER PERFORMANCE METRICS

To supplement the financial measures presented, in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), we also present the following non-GAAP measures of financial performance: Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA.

A "non-GAAP financial measure" refers to a numerical measure of our historical or future financial performance or financial position that is included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in our financial statements. We provide certain non-GAAP measures as additional information relating to our operating results as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should be considered in conjunction with, and not as a substitute for or superior to, the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a measure of liquidity. There are significant limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Further, these measures may differ from the non-GAAP information, even where similarly titled, used by other companies and therefore should not be used to compare our performance to that of other companies.

We have presented Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Adjusted EBITDA, and Non-GAAP Net Loss in this presentation. We define Non-GAAP Gross Profit as revenue less cost of revenue excluding the portion of depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation expense allocated to cost of revenues. We define Adjusted EBITDA as our net loss before depreciation and amortization, impairment and write-off of intangible assets, interest income and expense, income tax expense (benefit), stock-based compensation expense, transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed, change in fair value of derivative instrument, non-recurring items not indicative of ongoing operations, and charitable contributions of common stock. We define Non-GAAP Net Loss as net loss before amortization of acquired intangible assets, impairment and write-off of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed, change in fair value of derivative instrument, non-recurring items not indicative of ongoing operations, income tax expense (benefit), and charitable contributions of common stock.

We believe the use of non-GAAP financial measures, as a supplement to GAAP measures, is useful to investors in that they eliminate items that are either not part of our core operations or do not require a cash outlay, such as stock-based compensation expense. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating operating performance and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures help indicate underlying trends in the business, are important in comparing current results with prior period results, and are useful to investors and financial analysts in assessing operating performance.

AVIDXCHANGE AT A GLANCE

PERFORMANCESCALEDIFFERENTIATION

$86.2M

8,800

965,000

4Q22

2022 Buyer

2022 Suppliers paid via

Revenue

Customers

our B2B Network1

24.4%

~$215B

205

4Q22

2022 Spend

2022 Referral

Revenue Growth

Under Management

Relationships

103.5%

~18M

225

2022 Net Transactions

4Q22 Transactions Processed

2022 Accounting System

Processed Retention

Integrations

3

  • Over the past 5 years.

OUR FINANCIAL MONETIZATION STORY VIA OUR AVIDXCHANGE FLYWHEEL

8,800

103.5%

Deliver Great AP

2022 Buyers Customers

965,000

2022

Automation Software

Net Transactions

(Invoice & Pay)

2022 Supplier Customers

Gear 1

Retained

$4.51

2022

Transaction Yield

Leverage Data to Drive

Maximize Transactions

Value Across the

Processed on our

Network

Platform

Gear 4

Gear 2

70mm

2022 Transactions

Processed

Maximize ePayments

$215B

64%

Penetration through

Supplier Relationships

2022 Spend Under Management

Gear 3

2022 non-GAAP

$68B

Gross Margin

2022 Payments

Spend

5

Private & confidential. Do not reproduce without express written permission of AvidXchange.

1 Transaction yield for the 12 months ended 31-Dec.

Disclaimer

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 12:00:45 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 315 M - -
Net income 2022 -101 M - -
Net cash 2022 291 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -19,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 977 M 1 977 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,34x
EV / Sales 2023 4,72x
Nbr of Employees 1 600
Free-Float 90,1%
Duration : Period :
AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AVIDXCHANGE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 9,95 $
Average target price 11,25 $
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael S. Praeger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Drees President
Joel Wilhite Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Angelic Gibson Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher S. Tinsley Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVIDXCHANGE HOLDINGS, INC.1.11%1 977
MICROSOFT CORPORATION4.00%1 856 633
SYNOPSYS INC.13.80%55 443
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.20.26%52 661
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE9.21%51 058
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION27.70%42 116