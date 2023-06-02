Advanced search
    AVDX   US05368X1028

AVIDXCHANGE HOLDINGS, INC.

(AVDX)
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2023-05-25
9.220 USD   -0.22%
AvidXchange : Investor Day Presentation

06/02/2023
AvidXchange Investor Day

June 1, 2023

  • © AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. 2023

Agenda

  • © AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. 2023

TOPIC

SPEAKER

TIME

AvidXchange & Market Overview

Michael Praeger

8:15am - 8:45am

Go-To-Market & Customers

James Sutton

8:45am - 9:00am

Powering the Flywheel (Gears 1&2)

Dan Drees

9:00am - 9:20am

Partner Fireside Chat

Dan Drees & Patrick Ghilani

9:20am - 9:40am

Break

9:40am - 9:50am

Powering the Flywheel (Gears 3&4)

Dan Drees

9:50am - 10:10am

Fireside Chat

Dan Drees and Kelly Vicknair

10:10am - 10:20am

Q&A

Michael Praeger & Dan Drees

10:20am - 10:30am

Operations

John Feldman

10:30am - 10:50am

Break

10:50am - 11:00am

Our DNA

Todd Cunningham

11:00am - 11:15am

Technology

Angelic Gibson

11:15am - 11:30am

Fireside Chat

Michael Praeger, Dan Drees, Angelic Gibson

11:30am - 11:45am

Lunch

11:45am - 12:20pm

Financial Overview

Joel Wilhite

12:20pm - 12:50pm

Closing Remarks

Michael Praeger

12:50pm - 1:00pm

Disclaimer

The material in this presentation (this "Presentation") has been made available to you with the consent of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") for informational purposes only.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and prospects, including our guidance and 3 and 5 year milestones, targets and objectives, and often contain words such as: "anticipate," "strive to achieve," "intend," "plan," "goal," "objectives," "outlook," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar words and phrases indicating future results. The information presented in this Presentation related to our expectations of future performance and other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact, are forward-looking in nature. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. We therefore cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements.

Factors which could cause actual results or effects to differ materially from those reflected in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risk factors and other cautionary statements described, from time to time, in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including, without limitation, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed for the period ended March 31, 2023, and other documents filed with the SEC, which may be obtained on the investor relations section of our website (https://ir.avidxchange.com/) and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements made by us in this Presentation are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date they are made, and we assume no obligation to update any of these statements in light of new information, future events or otherwise unless required under the federal securities laws.

This Presentation contains estimates, projections and other information concerning the Company's industry and its business, as well as data regarding market research, estimates and forecasts prepared by the Company's management. Information that is based on estimates, forecasts, projections, market research or similar methodologies is inherently subject to uncertainties and actual events or circumstances may differ materially from events and circumstances that are assumed in this information.

Non-GAAP Measures and Other Performance Metrics

This presentation contains certain non-GAAP measures, including free cash flow, non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA gross margin, which are provided to assist in an understanding of the business, performance and projections of AvidXchange. These measures should only be considered as supplemental to, and not as superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Appendix and footnotes of this presentation for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures included in this presentation to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

3

© AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. 2023

Michael Praeger

Chairman, CEO & Co-Founder

  • © AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. 2023

Setting The Stage

Four Objectives We Have for You Today

Our Business

Growth Strategies

Driving Profitability

Our Team

  • © AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. 2023

Disclaimer

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 20:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
