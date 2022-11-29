Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVDX   US05368X1028

AVIDXCHANGE HOLDINGS, INC.

(AVDX)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2022-11-27
8.490 USD   -1.28%
01:19pAvidXchange Holdings Introduces Cross-Border Payments Service
MT
09:02aAvidXchange Expands Global Capabilities with the Launch of Cross-Border Payments
GL
09:01aAvidXchange Expands Global Capabilities with the Launch of Cross-Border Payments
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Transcript : AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. Presents at Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference, Nov-29-2022 03:45 PM

11/29/2022 | 05:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Okay. Great. Thank you, everyone, for joining us here this afternoon at our 26th Annual Credit Suisse Technology Conference. My name is Tim Chiodo, I'm a lead Payments, Processors and FinTech...


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about AVIDXCHANGE HOLDINGS, INC.
01:19pAvidXchange Holdings Introduces Cross-Border Payments Service
MT
09:02aAvidXchange Expands Global Capabilities with the Launch of Cross-Border Payments
GL
09:01aAvidXchange Expands Global Capabilities with the Launch of Cross-Border Payments
GL
11/14Transcript : AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. Presents at Citi’s 2022 Global F..
CI
11/11Save The Date : AvidXchange Investor Day
GL
11/10AvidXchange to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
11/04AVIDXCHANGE HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
11/03JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target on AvidXchange Holdings to $11 From $12, Maintains Overwe..
MT
11/03Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on AvidXchange Holdings to $9.50 From $9, Maintains ..
MT
11/03BofA Securities Downgrades AvidXchange Holdings to Underperform From Neutral, Adjusts P..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AVIDXCHANGE HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 315 M - -
Net income 2022 -101 M - -
Net cash 2022 298 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -16,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 671 M 1 671 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,36x
EV / Sales 2023 3,82x
Nbr of Employees 1 600
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart AVIDXCHANGE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIDXCHANGE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 8,41 $
Average target price 10,79 $
Spread / Average Target 28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael S. Praeger Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Joel Wilhite Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Angelic Gibson Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher S. Tinsley Chief Technology Officer
Christina Qualne Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVIDXCHANGE HOLDINGS, INC.-43.63%1 687
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-28.12%1 802 193
SYNOPSYS INC.-12.17%50 326
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-32.09%48 487
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-12.25%45 248
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-66.84%32 311