Avient Corporation provides specialized and sustainable material solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Color, Additives and Inks, and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment is a formulator of specialized custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, as well as specialty inks. The Specialty Engineered Materials segment is a formulator of specialty and sustainable polymer formulations, services and solutions for designers, assemblers and processors of thermoplastic materials across a range of markets and end-use applications. The Company has approximately 104 manufacturing sites in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa (EMEA). Its end markets include consumer, packaging, defense, healthcare, industrial, transportation, building and construction, telecommunications and energy.

Sector Specialty Chemicals