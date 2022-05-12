Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Avient Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVNT   US05368V1061

AVIENT CORPORATION

(AVNT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/12 04:00:01 pm EDT
46.05 USD   +0.59%
04:31pAvient Announces Quarterly Dividend
PR
04/27AVIENT CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04/27Tranche Update on Avient Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on August 18, 2008.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avient Announces Quarterly Dividend

05/12/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CLEVELAND, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), a leading provider of specialized and sustainable material solutions, has declared a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-three and three-quarters cents ($0.2375) per share on the common stock outstanding, to be paid on July 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on June 17, 2022.

About Avient

Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), with 2021 revenues of $4.8 billion, provides specialized and sustainable material solutions that transform customer challenges into opportunities, bringing new products to life for a better world. Examples include:

  • Unique technologies that improve the recyclability of products and enable recycled content to be incorporated, thus advancing a more circular economy
  • Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation and reduce carbon footprint
  • Sustainable infrastructure solutions that increase energy efficiency, renewable energy, natural resource conservation and fiber optic / 5G network accessibility

Avient employs approximately 8,700 associates and is certified ACC Responsible Care®, a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste and certified Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit www.avient.com.

To access Avient's news library online, please visit www.avient.com/news

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avient-announces-quarterly-dividend-301546408.html

SOURCE Avient Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about AVIENT CORPORATION
04:31pAvient Announces Quarterly Dividend
PR
04/27AVIENT CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
04/27Tranche Update on Avient Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on August 18, 2008..
CI
04/25AVIENT : Features Sustainable Composite Materials at JEC World 2022
PU
04/21Wells Fargo Adjusts Avient's Price Target to $65 from $60, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
04/21Oppenheimer Adjusts Avient Price Target to $69 From $68, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
04/21Avient Announces First Quarter 2022 Results in Connection with Announcement to Acquire ..
AQ
04/20Avient's Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Sales Rise; Shares Gain
MT
04/20GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Netflix, Vale, Procter & Gamble, L'Oréal, IBM...
04/20WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Netflix is the exception that proves the rule
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AVIENT CORPORATION
More recommendations