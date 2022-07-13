Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Avient Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVNT   US05368V1061

AVIENT CORPORATION

(AVNT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-13 pm EDT
39.22 USD   -0.08%
04:35pAvient Corporation Retains Quarterly Dividend of $0.2375 a Share, Payable Oct. 6 to Shareholders of Record as of Sept. 16
MT
04:31pAvient Announces Quarterly Dividend
PR
07/07Avient To Hold Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avient Announces Quarterly Dividend

07/13/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CLEVELAND, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), a leading provider of specialized and sustainable material solutions, has declared a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-three and three-quarters cents ($0.2375) per share on the common stock outstanding, to be paid on October 6, 2022 to stockholders of record on September 16, 2022.

About Avient

Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), with 2021 revenues of $4.8 billion, provides specialized and sustainable material solutions that transform customer challenges into opportunities, bringing new products to life for a better world. Examples include:

  • Unique technologies that improve the recyclability of products and enable recycled content to be incorporated, thus advancing a more circular economy
  • Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation and reduce carbon footprint
  • Sustainable infrastructure solutions that increase energy efficiency, renewable energy, natural resource conservation and fiber optic / 5G network accessibility

Avient employs approximately 8,800 associates and is certified ACC Responsible Care®, a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste and certified Great Place to Work®.  For more information, visit www.avient.com.

To access Avient's news library online, please visit www.avient.com/news

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avient-announces-quarterly-dividend-301586214.html

SOURCE Avient Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about AVIENT CORPORATION
04:35pAvient Corporation Retains Quarterly Dividend of $0.2375 a Share, Payable Oct. 6 to Sha..
MT
04:31pAvient Announces Quarterly Dividend
PR
07/07Avient To Hold Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call
PR
07/07Wells Fargo Lowers Avient's Price Target to $53 From $65, Overweight Rating Kept
MT
06/28Jefferies Lowers Avient's Price Target to $51 From $67, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
06/24AVIENT CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
06/21AVIENT : Two New Polymer Solutions from Avient Launching at The Battery Show, Supporting S..
PU
06/21Broad Portfolio of Specialty Wire and Cable Solutions from Avient Exhibiting at the Wir..
AQ
06/16Avient Expands Long Fiber Composites Portfolio Using Recycled Content
AQ
06/16AVIENT CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AVIENT CORPORATION
More recommendations