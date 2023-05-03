Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Avient Corporation
  News
  Summary
    AVNT   US05368V1061

AVIENT CORPORATION

(AVNT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:38:15 2023-05-03 am EDT
38.22 USD   +0.20%
10:16aAvient : Colorants and Additives from Avient for Sustainable Luxury Plastic Packaging to be Featured at LUXE PACK New York
PU
07:14aAvient's Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Sales Decline; Sets Q2 Outlook, Maintains Full-Year Guidance
MT
06:41aEarnings Flash (AVNT) AVIENT CORPORATION Posts Q1 Revenue $845.7M, vs. Street Est of $843.2M
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avient : Colorants and Additives from Avient for Sustainable Luxury Plastic Packaging to be Featured at LUXE PACK New York

05/03/2023 | 10:16am EDT
Colorants and Additives from Avient for Sustainable Luxury Plastic Packaging to be Featured at LUXE PACK New York May 3, 2023

Avient will exhibit at the 20th annual LUXE PACK New York in booth E08, showcasing its range of solutions and services for sustainable luxury plastic packaging.

To download a high-resolution image, please click here: FOR MEDIA USE ONLY

NEW YORK- May 3, 2023 - Avient Corporation, a premier provider of specialized and sustainable material solutions and services, will be exhibiting at the 20th annual LUXE PACK New York trade show next week, highlighting its broad range of polymer technologies for packaging.

Drawing from a comprehensive portfolio of specialized colorants and additives, Avient's on-site experts will showcase various solutions for helping to make single-use or reusable packaging that is beautiful, performs well, and ultimately is more sustainable. Some of the featured technologies include:

  • OnColor™ NIR Sortable Colorants - a solution that enables black and dark packaging to be detected and sorted for proper recycling and meets APR Preferred Guidance.
  • Rejoin™ PCR Colorants - allows 100% post-consumer recycled (PCR) packaging by using PCR as a carrier resin. Rejoin is also a finalist in the U.S. Plastics Pact 2023 Sustainable Packaging Innovation Award for Recyclability.
  • ColorMatrix™ Smartheat™ RHC - a liquid dispersion process aid that improves polyethylene terephthalate (PET) recycling and bottle quality and meets APR Critical Guidance.
  • PCR Color Prediction Service - winner of the 2023 Re|focus Sustainable Innovation in Design Award and a finalist for the 2023 Plastics Recycling Show Europe (PRSE) Product Technology Innovation of the Year Award, this digital service supports PCR resin coloration by illustrating the color possibilities or limitations of certain PCR material before sample development to help simplify the overall decision-making process for brand owners and technical colorists.

In addition, ColorForward™ 2024, the annual color forecasting guide for the plastics industry, will be on display. With a palette of 20 colors and effects, the guide helps plastic product designers, brand managers, and marketing professionals make more informed color choices.

LUXE PACK New York is the premier trade show for creative, luxury packaging taking place at the Javits Center May 10-11, 2023. Avient will exhibit in booth E08.

About Avient

Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT) provides specialized and sustainable material solutions that transform customer challenges into opportunities, bringing new products to life for a better world. Examples include:

  • Dyneema®, the world's strongest fiber™, enables unmatched levels of performance and protection for end-use applications, including ballistic personal protection, marine and sustainable infrastructure and outdoor sports
  • Unique technologies that improve the recyclability of products and enable recycled content to be incorporated, thus advancing a more circular economy
  • Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation and reduce carbon footprint
  • Sustainable infrastructure solutions that increase energy efficiency, renewable energy, natural resource conservation and fiber optic / 5G network accessibility

Avient is certified ACC Responsible Care®, a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste and certified Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit https://www.avient.com.

To access Avient's news library online, please visit www.avient.com/news.

# # #

Media contact
Nicole DeChant
Avient Corporation
nicole.dechant@avient.com

Investor News
May 03, 2023

Avient Announces First Quarter 2023 Results... More

Apr 05, 2023

Avient To Hold First Quarter 2023 Conference Call... More

Feb 15, 2023

Avient Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results... More

Investor Center
SEARCH INVESTOR NEWS
Search by Month
Search

Attachments

Disclaimer

Avient Corporation published this content on 03 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2023 14:15:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 450 M - -
Net income 2023 145 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 201 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,4x
Yield 2023 2,68%
Capitalization 3 473 M 3 473 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,36x
EV / Sales 2024 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 9 700
Free-Float 73,4%
Chart AVIENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Avient Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 38,14 $
Average target price 47,63 $
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert M. Patterson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jamie A. Beggs Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert Vinod Purayath Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Brian Schilf Chief Information Officer & Vice President
M. John Midea Senior VP-Global Operations & Process Improvement
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVIENT CORPORATION14.81%3 530
ECOLAB INC.19.73%48 047
SIKA AG9.52%42 108
GIVAUDAN SA9.39%32 137
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION-20.04%20 794
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG14.38%19 088
