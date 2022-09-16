Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Avient Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVNT   US05368V1061

AVIENT CORPORATION

(AVNT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:33 2022-09-16 pm EDT
35.75 USD   -6.03%
AVIENT : Featured at IBEX, Hammerhead™ Marine Composite Panels from Avient Remove Weight, Streamline Production
PU
AVIENT CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
AVIENT CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Avient : Featured at IBEX, Hammerhead™ Marine Composite Panels from Avient Remove Weight, Streamline Production

09/16/2022 | 12:10pm EDT
Featured at IBEX, Hammerhead™ Marine Composite Panels from Avient Remove Weight, Streamline Production September 16, 2022

Caption: Hammerhead™ Marine Composite Panels from Avient remove weight and streamline production in marine manufacturing.

To download a high-resolution image, please click here: FOR MEDIA USE ONLY

CLEVELAND - September 16, 2022 - Avient Corporation today announced it will feature Hammerhead™ Marine Composite Panels at the upcoming International Boat Builders' Exhibition & Conference (IBEX). With a weight savings of more than 50% compared to plywood, these continuous-fiber reinforced thermoplastic composite sandwich panels offer boat manufacturers a lighter, more efficient alternative to traditional marine construction materials.

Beyond weight reduction, Hammerhead panels can improve installation and labor productivity with the ability to replace typical wood, hand lay-up, and vacuum-assisted processes with a consolidated, ready-to-install panel. Applications range from structural to cosmetic in areas such as bulkheads, decking, ceilings, hatches, covers, cabinetry, fittings, transoms, and stringers.

Hammerhead Marine Composite Panels are made from continuous glass-fiber reinforced thermoplastic face sheets and polyester foam cores. This configuration provides unique characteristics such as strong adhesive properties that allow for improved bonding to various structural materials, as well as to coatings and surface films for increased design flexibility compared to traditional boat building and assembly methods. Panels are available in a variety of thicknesses and core densities, customized to specific uses and applications.

"We're looking forward to introducing Hammerhead panels to the IBEX community," said Mike Mosley, general manager, Advanced Composites at Avient. "These strong, lightweight materials offer boat builders an innovative alternative that can streamline production for improved quality and economics."

Avient will highlight Hammerhead Marine Composite Panels and other advanced materials in its exhibit at IBEX, booth 1248 in the Composites Pavilion, September 27-29 in Tampa, Florida.

About Avient

Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT) provides specialized and sustainable material solutions that transform customer challenges into opportunities, bringing new products to life for a better world. Examples include:

  • Unique technologies that improve the recyclability of products and enable recycled content to be incorporated, thus advancing a more circular economy
  • Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation and reduce carbon footprint
  • Sustainable infrastructure solutions that increase energy efficiency, renewable energy, natural resource conservation and fiber optic / 5G network accessibility

Avient is certified ACC Responsible Care®, a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste and certified Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit www.avient.com.

To access Avient's news library online, please visit www.avient.com/news.

# # #

Media Contact
Nicole DeChant
Avient Corporation
nicole.dechant@avient.com

Disclaimer

Avient Corporation published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 16:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
