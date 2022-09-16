Avient : Featured at IBEX, Hammerhead™ Marine Composite Panels from Avient Remove Weight, Streamline Production

Caption: Hammerhead™ Marine Composite Panels from Avient remove weight and streamline production in marine manufacturing.

CLEVELAND - September 16, 2022 - Avient Corporation today announced it will feature Hammerhead™ Marine Composite Panels at the upcoming International Boat Builders' Exhibition & Conference (IBEX). With a weight savings of more than 50% compared to plywood, these continuous-fiber reinforced thermoplastic composite sandwich panels offer boat manufacturers a lighter, more efficient alternative to traditional marine construction materials.

Beyond weight reduction, Hammerhead panels can improve installation and labor productivity with the ability to replace typical wood, hand lay-up, and vacuum-assisted processes with a consolidated, ready-to-install panel. Applications range from structural to cosmetic in areas such as bulkheads, decking, ceilings, hatches, covers, cabinetry, fittings, transoms, and stringers.

Hammerhead Marine Composite Panels are made from continuous glass-fiber reinforced thermoplastic face sheets and polyester foam cores. This configuration provides unique characteristics such as strong adhesive properties that allow for improved bonding to various structural materials, as well as to coatings and surface films for increased design flexibility compared to traditional boat building and assembly methods. Panels are available in a variety of thicknesses and core densities, customized to specific uses and applications.

"We're looking forward to introducing Hammerhead panels to the IBEX community," said Mike Mosley, general manager, Advanced Composites at Avient. "These strong, lightweight materials offer boat builders an innovative alternative that can streamline production for improved quality and economics."

Avient will highlight Hammerhead Marine Composite Panels and other advanced materials in its exhibit at IBEX, booth 1248 in the Composites Pavilion, September 27-29 in Tampa, Florida.

