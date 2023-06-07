Advanced search
    AVNT   US05368V1061

AVIENT CORPORATION

(AVNT)
11:15:43 2023-06-07 am EDT
40.52 USD   +1.11%
Avient : Showcases New Sustainable Solutions and Recent Compliance Certifications at ITMA 2023
Avient : IR Presentation – June 2023
Avient : Specialty and Sustainable Healthcare Material Solutions from Avient at Medtec China 2023
Avient : IR Presentation – June 2023

06/07/2023 | 10:51am EDT
AVIENT CORPORATION

I N V E S T O R P R E S E N T A T I O N

(NYSE: AVNT)

J U N E 2 0 2 3

DISCLAIMER

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in or incorporated by reference into this presentation constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on management's expectations that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historic or current facts. They use words such as "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe" and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial condition, performance and/or sales. In particular, these include statements relating to future actions; prospective changes in raw material costs, product pricing or product demand; future performance; estimated capital expenditures; results of current and anticipated market conditions and market strategies; sales efforts; expenses; the outcome of contingencies such as legal proceedings and environmental liabilities; and financial results.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

  • Disruptions, uncertainty or volatility in the credit markets that could adversely impact the availability of credit already arranged and the availability and cost of credit in the future;
  • The effect on foreign operations of currency fluctuations, tariffs and other political, economic and regulatory risks;
  • Changes in laws and regulations regarding plastics in jurisdictions where we conduct business;
  • Fluctuations in raw material prices, quality and supply, and in energy prices and supply;
  • Production outages or material costs associated with scheduled or unscheduled maintenance programs;
  • Unanticipated developments that could occur with respect to contingencies such as litigation and environmental matters;
  • Our ability to achieve strategic objectives and successfully integrate acquisitions, including Avient Protective Materials (APM);
  • An inability to raise or sustain prices for products or services;
  • Our ability to pay regular quarterly cash dividends and the amounts and timing of any future dividends;
  • Information systems failures and cyberattacks;
  • Amounts for cash and non-cash charges related to restructuring plans that may differ from original estimates, including because of timing changes associated with the underlying actions; and
  • Other factors affecting our business beyond our control, including without limitation, changes in the general economy, changes in interest rates, changes in the rate of inflation and any recessionary conditions

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

This presentation includes the use of both GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures include: Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted

EBITDA.

Avient's chief operating decision maker uses these financial measures to monitor and evaluate the ongoing performance of Avient and each business segment and to allocate resources.

A reconciliation of each historical non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is attached to this presentation which is posted on our website at www.avient.com.

When showing constant dollar figures on GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, the foreign exchange impact is calculated by using current foreign exchange rates and applying them to the prior period results.

Avient does not provide reconciliations of forward-lookingnon-GAAP financial measures, such as outlook for Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Earnings Per Share and Free Cash Flow to the most comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because Avient is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and amount of certain items, such as, but not limited to, mark-to-market adjustments associated with benefit plans, environmental remediation costs, acquisition-related costs, and other non-routine costs. Each of such adjustments has not yet occurred, are out of Avient's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, Avient is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

Pro Forma Financial Information

The Company acquired Avient Protective Materials ("Dyneema") on September 1, 2022 (the "Acquisition Date") and sold the Distribution segment on November 1, 2022. To provide comparable results, the company references "pro forma" financial metrics, which include the business results of Avient Protective Materials for periods prior to the Acquisition Date, as if the transaction occurred on January 1, 2021 and reflect Distribution as a discontinued operation. Management believes this provides comparability of the performance of the combined businesses.

Unless otherwise stated, Adjusted EBITDA figures included in this presentation exclude the impact of special items as defined in our quarterly earnings releases. Additionally, Adjusted EPS excludes the impact of special items and amortization expense associated with intangible assets.

2

AVIENT OVERVIEW

OUR VISION: Creating specialized and sustainable material solutions that transform customer challenges into opportunities, bringing new products to life for a better world

Company Overview

2023 Financial Guidance

2022 Pro Forma Revenue By:

9,700

Employees

104

Manufacturing

Sites

20,000+

Customers

$3.4B

$2.40

Revenue

Adjusted EPS

Geography

Latin America

5%

U.S. &

Canada

Asia 18%

40%

Key Highlights

  • Premier formulator of specialized and sustainable material solutions
  • Asset-lightbusiness model, with flexibility to adapt to customer needs
  • Best-in-classtechnology and service (140+ PhDs / 2,500+ patents)
  • History of transformation through successful M&A while consistently returning cash to shareholders
  • Poised for continued future growth in excess of GDP

$530M

Adjusted EBITDA

15.6%

Adjusted EBITDA Margins

$200M

2.9x

Free Cash Flow

Net Leverage

Over $1B in share

Raised dividend for 12

consecutive years, a

buybacks since 2011

16% CAGR since 2011

37%

EMEA

Segment

Specialty

Engineered 36%

Materials

64%

Color

Additives

and Inks

Industry Transportation

Energy

Telecom

4% 4%

Defense

9%

6%

Industrial

Healthcare

8%

15%

10%

24%

Building &

Packaging

Construction

20%

Consumer

3

CREATING A WORLD-CLASS SUSTAINABLE ORGANIZATION

Strategic Objectives

Growth Drivers

  1. 6.5% annualized long term sales growth leveraging sustainable solutions, composites, healthcare and emerging regions
  2. Expand EBITDA margins to 20%
  3. Deliver annual EBITDA and EPS growth of 10% and 15%
  4. Maintain asset-light, 80% free cash flow conversion profile and be valued as a specialty formulator
  5. Continue fostering our Great Place to Work® culture

Sustainable Solutions

Composites

Healthcare

Asia/Emerging Regions

$1,175

$668

$293

$830

$231

$726

$790

$455

$212

$108

$113

$358

$340

$265

$51

$84

2016

2018

2020

2022

2016

2018

2020

2022

2016

2018

2020

2022

2016

2018

2020

2022

Long Term

8-12%

10%

8-10%

5%

Growth

Rates

Profitable Growth

Great Place to Work

EBITDA Margins

Adjusted EPS

16.2%

$3.04

$2.67

11.5%

5.4%

$0.14

2006

2018

2022

2006

2018

2022

4

2022 data is pro forma for acquisition of Avient Protective Materials and Distribution divestiture

TOP-TIER SUSTAINABILITY PERFORMANCE

AND RECOGNITION

Industry Sustainability Standards

90th

percentile

ESG Ratings Performance

84th3

1

5

5

Disclaimer

Avient Corporation published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 14:50:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
