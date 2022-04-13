Log in
    AVNT   US05368V1061

AVIENT CORPORATION

(AVNT)
  Report
04/13 10:25:14 am EDT
46.78 USD   +1.39%
Avient : Introduces CESA™ Fiber Additives for Heat Preservation to Help Meet Fashion Design's Functional Needs

04/13/2022 | 10:05am EDT
Avient Introduces CESA™ Fiber Additives for Heat Preservation to Help Meet Fashion Design's Functional Needs April 13, 2022

Avient Introduces CESA™ Fiber Additives for Heat Preservation to Help Meet Fashion Design's Functional Needs.

To download a high-resolution image, please click here: FOR MEDIA USE ONLY

SHANGHAI - April 13, 2022 - Avient today launched CESA™ fiber additives, a new generation of heat-preservation additive formulations for fiber and textile applications to help brands more easily meet consumer demand for lightweight, comfortable outdoor clothing.

Fabrics made with CESA fiber additives can absorb more heat when exposed to solar rays. Photothermally active particles added to the fibers help transform the energy of invisible light rays into heat for enhanced comfort in cold temperatures. When exposed to a light source for 10 minutes, this new generation of heat-preservation additives can provide a temperature increase of up to 12°C for PET and PA fibers. This represents a performance improvement of up to one-hundred percent over Avient's previous generation of additives which have been the leading solutions in fiber industry.

"Today's lifestyles often involve outdoor activity, even in cold weather, and that leads to increasing demand for functional clothing that is warm while remaining lightweight," said Say-Eng Lee, Vice President and General Manager of Color & Additives Asia at Avient. "Our continuous innovation and improvement in fabric solutions is a demonstration of how we work to help our customers meet evolving consumer needs and stay ahead in a dynamic marketplace."

CESA fiber additives are intended for use in applications including clothing, home textiles and technical fabrics for thermal insulation. They also can be combined with specific colorants into a single, customized masterbatch to simplify manufacturing.

About Avient
Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), with 2021 revenues of $4.8 billion, provides specialized and sustainable material solutions that transform customer challenges into opportunities, bringing new products to life for a better world. Examples include:

  • Unique technologies that improve the recyclability of products and enable recycled content to be incorporated, thus advancing a more circular economy
  • Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation and reduce carbon footprint
  • Sustainable infrastructure solutions that increase energy efficiency, renewable energy, natural resource conservation and fiber optic / 5G network accessibility

Avient employs approximately 8,700 associates and is certified ACC Responsible Care®, a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste and certified Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit www.avient.com.
To access Avient's news library online, please visit www.avient.com/news

# # #

Media Contact
Jennifer Huang
+86 21 60284888
jennifer.huang@avient.com

Disclaimer

Avient Corporation published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 14:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
