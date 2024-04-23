Avient : Introduces Durable Orange Nylon Colorants for High Voltage Electrical Vehicle (EV) Connectors
Avient Introduces durable orange nylon colorants for High Voltage Electrical Vehicle (EV) Connectors, combining high heat and long-term color stability against fading in glass-filled PA6 and PA66 systems without compromising flame retardancy or mechanical performance.
SHANGHAI - April 23, 2024 - Avient Corporation, a premier provider of specialized and sustainable materials solutions and services, announces the launch of a new range of OnColor™ durable orange nylon colorants developed to improve the heat and long-term color stability of cautionary, orange-colored polymers for high-voltage electric vehicle (EV) connectors. Avient will highlight these colorants at its booth today for the start of Chinaplas 2024, the world's leading plastics and rubber fair in Asia.
In thermal aging tests at up to 130°C for 1,000 hours, products made with OnColor durable orange nylon colorants achieved improved results compared to similar orange colorants against long-term fading resistance while meeting customer requirements of no migration and low volatility. In addition, samples exposed to high humidity for seven days at 85°C and 85% relative humidity showed limited loss of color, suggesting that these colorants can be used in high-humidity environments. Comparative testing between PA66-GF/FR without and with OnColor orange showed no impact on flame retardancy and limited adverse effects on essential mechanical characteristics, such as flexural and impact strength.
"Cautionary orange is a widely used color as a warning of potential safety hazards and is a preferred choice for automotive manufacturers to distinguish high-voltage power connectors and cables in electric vehicles from other parts," said Bob Lee, General Manager, Color and Additives Greater China at Avient. "Avient is proud to offer a new range of orange concentrates in standardized vivid shades specially engineered to maintain their high initial color and prevent fading, even after long-term exposure to high temperatures."
The new polymer colorants are available in several validated RAL, Pantone, and JPMA orange shades for compounding, injection molding, and extrusion. They meet a fast-growing demand in the EV market by combining excellent processability, high chromatic initial color, and little to no constraints on flame retardancy and electrical or mechanical properties. Additional functions like laser marking and custom colorants for other EV applications are also available based on the customer's requests.
Avient will be exhibiting its broad portfolio of advanced technologies for the plastics industry, including its new OnColor durable orange nylon colorants for high-voltage EV connectors at Chinaplas 2024 from April 23-26, in Hall 8.2 Booth F31 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center of Hongqiao, Shanghai.
