    AVNT   US05368V1061

AVIENT CORPORATION

(AVNT)
  Report
Avient : Launches Next Generation Low Adhesive Build-Up TPE for Protective Film Tack Layer

09/22/2021 | 02:12am EDT
Avient Launches Next Generation Low Adhesive Build-Up TPE for Protective Film Tack Layer September 22, 2021

Caption: Avient Launches New Generation Low Adhesive Build-Up Solution for Protective Film that Prevents Adhesive Residue.
[To download a high-resolution image, please click here: FOR MEDIA USE ONLY]

SHANGHAI - September 22, 2021 - Avient today unveiled its new optimized Versaflex™ CF6668 low build-up TPE for the tack layer of protective film. It prevents adhesive residue build-up for films used in high-end appliance, household furniture, building and construction, and automotive applications. With added heat resistance, it also keeps adhesion performance stable in hot storage environments.

Protective films keep products clean and scuff-free during the fabrication, shipment, storage and installation phases of manufacturing. Surfaces protected include steel, wood, painted metal, and other substrates with high aesthetic requirements. An ongoing challenge, especially for high-end applications, is to ensure low adhesive build-up to avoid any residue when protective film is removed.

Protective film co-extruded with Versaflex CF6668 TPE answers this market need. It offers high initial adhesion on steel, rigid plastics such as PMMA (polymerized methyl methacrylate), and other surfaces, but with lower build-up of adhesive residue over time, a lower unwinding force, and better stability. This helps manufacturers reduce the risk of film residue and create a better customer experience within high-end markets.

"Co-extrusion protective film can also help producers achieve their sustainability goals," said Matt Mitchell, Director, Global Marketing, Specialty Engineered Materials at Avient. "Compared to current solvent-based coating technology, co-extrusion film has significantly reduced volatile organic compound emissions (VOCs) and helps reduce energy consumption and emissions by eliminating secondary coating and drying operations. It can also be recycled as thermoplastic material."

Processability of this new solution is the same as existing Versaflex PF formulations, so current users will not need to modify their equipment or processes.

Versaflex CF6668 formulation is currently manufactured in Asia and is available for purchase globally.

About Avient

Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), with expected 2021 revenues of $4.6 to $4.7 billion, provides specialized and sustainable material solutions that transform customer challenges into opportunities, bringing new products to life for a better world. Examples include:

  • Barrier technologies that preserve the shelf-life and quality of food, beverages, medicine and other perishable goods through high-performance materials
  • Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation
  • Breakthrough technologies that minimize wastewater and improve the recyclability of materials and packaging across a spectrum of end uses

Avient employs approximately 8,400 associates and is certified ACC Responsible Care®, a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste and certified Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit www.avient.com.

To access Avient's news library online, please visit www.avient.com/news.

# # #

Media contact
Jennifer Huang
Senior Manager, Marketing Communications Asia
Avient Corporation
jennifer.huang@avient.com

Disclaimer

Avient Corporation published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 06:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
