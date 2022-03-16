Log in
    AVNT   US05368V1061

AVIENT CORPORATION

(AVNT)
Avient : Launches Nymax™ BIO Low Water Absorption and Bio-Based Polyamides

03/16/2022 | 01:18am EDT
Avient Launches Nymax™ BIO Low Water Absorption and Bio-Based Polyamides March 16, 2022

Caption: Avient Launches NymaxTM BIO Low-Water-Absorption and Bio-Based Polyamides
To download a high-resolution image, please click here: FOR MEDIA USE ONLY

SHANGHAI - March 16, 2022 - Avient today launched Nymax™ BIO Formulations, a line of bio-based polyamide materials that help customers reach their sustainability goals. These new materials also solve the long-standing problem of undesirable water absorption levels in other bio-derived polyamide materials available today.

Formulated in glass fiber-filled and unfilled options, Nymax BIO materials include between 16 and 47 percent natural filler from renewable plant sources, including corn, straw, and wheat. Renewable, plant-based raw materials, have been shown to offer significantly lower product carbon footprint values than typical petroleum-based feedstock.

Compared with traditional PA66 glass fiber-filled materials, these bio-derived solutions offer lower warpage plus excellent surface appearance and colorability. Nymax BIO low-water-absorption polyamide formulations deliver excellent dimensional stability and property retention after conditioning, providing a solution to the problem of water uptake (hygroscopy) for finished parts.

"Sustainability is a high priority for consumer brands. Most have initiatives built around bringing more environmentally friendly products to market," said Matt Mitchell, Director, Global Marketing, Specialty Engineered Materials at Avient. "Our new Nymax BIO line of bio-based polyamide formulations exemplifies our continuous innovation in developing sustainable materials, and expands the material choices for design engineers while mitigating the risk of water absorption."

Nymax BIO materials are applicable for automotive, consumer, industrial, and building and construction applications and for both injection molding and extrusion processes. They can also be customized for specific performance needs, such as laser welding and flame retardant properties.

Nymax BIO formulations are currently manufactured in Asia and are available globally.

About Avient

Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), with 2021 revenues of $4.8 billion, provides specialized and sustainable material solutions that transform customer challenges into opportunities, bringing new products to life for a better world. Examples include:

  • Unique technologies that improve the recyclability of products and enable recycled content to be incorporated, thus advancing a more circular economy
  • Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation and reduce carbon footprint
  • Sustainable infrastructure solutions that increase energy efficiency, renewable energy, natural resource conservation and fiber optic / 5G network accessibility

Avient employs approximately 8,700 associates and is certified ACC Responsible Care®, a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste and certified Great Place to Work®.

For more information, visit www.avient.com.

To access Avient's news library online, please visit www.avient.com/news

# # #

Trade Media Relations
Jennifer Huang
Senior Manager, Marketing Communications Asia
Avient Corporation
+86 21 60284888
jennifer.huang@avient.com

Disclaimer

Avient Corporation published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 05:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 092 M - -
Net income 2022 313 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 144 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 1,97%
Capitalization 4 452 M 4 452 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
EV / Sales 2023 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 8 700
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart AVIENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Avient Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 48,60 $
Average target price 66,00 $
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert M. Patterson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jamie A. Beggs Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Robert Vinod Purayath Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Brian Schilf Vice President-Information Technology
M. John Midea Senior VP-Global Operations & Process Improvement
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVIENT CORPORATION-13.14%4 436
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-12.80%61 148
BASF SE-12.88%54 415
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-11.03%36 796
ROYAL DSM N.V.-21.87%29 211
FMC CORPORATION16.19%15 864