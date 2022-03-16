Avient : Launches Nymax™ BIO Low Water Absorption and Bio-Based Polyamides

Caption: Avient Launches NymaxTM BIO Low-Water-Absorption and Bio-Based Polyamides

SHANGHAI - March 16, 2022 - Avient today launched Nymax™ BIO Formulations, a line of bio-based polyamide materials that help customers reach their sustainability goals. These new materials also solve the long-standing problem of undesirable water absorption levels in other bio-derived polyamide materials available today.

Formulated in glass fiber-filled and unfilled options, Nymax BIO materials include between 16 and 47 percent natural filler from renewable plant sources, including corn, straw, and wheat. Renewable, plant-based raw materials, have been shown to offer significantly lower product carbon footprint values than typical petroleum-based feedstock.

Compared with traditional PA66 glass fiber-filled materials, these bio-derived solutions offer lower warpage plus excellent surface appearance and colorability. Nymax BIO low-water-absorption polyamide formulations deliver excellent dimensional stability and property retention after conditioning, providing a solution to the problem of water uptake (hygroscopy) for finished parts.

"Sustainability is a high priority for consumer brands. Most have initiatives built around bringing more environmentally friendly products to market," said Matt Mitchell, Director, Global Marketing, Specialty Engineered Materials at Avient. "Our new Nymax BIO line of bio-based polyamide formulations exemplifies our continuous innovation in developing sustainable materials, and expands the material choices for design engineers while mitigating the risk of water absorption."

Nymax BIO materials are applicable for automotive, consumer, industrial, and building and construction applications and for both injection molding and extrusion processes. They can also be customized for specific performance needs, such as laser welding and flame retardant properties.

Nymax BIO formulations are currently manufactured in Asia and are available globally.

About Avient

Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), with 2021 revenues of $4.8 billion, provides specialized and sustainable material solutions that transform customer challenges into opportunities, bringing new products to life for a better world. Examples include:

Unique technologies that improve the recyclability of products and enable recycled content to be incorporated, thus advancing a more circular economy

Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation and reduce carbon footprint

Sustainable infrastructure solutions that increase energy efficiency, renewable energy, natural resource conservation and fiber optic / 5G network accessibility

Avient employs approximately 8,700 associates and is certified ACC Responsible Care®, a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste and certified Great Place to Work®.

For more information, visit www.avient.com.

